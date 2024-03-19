Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Pert Derry In Skimpy Gym Shorts During Cheeky Workout Snap After Announcing Her Hot Girl Summer Tour





Megan Thee Stallion proudly showed off the results of her hard work at the gym with a cheeky snap she shared on Monday.

The 29-year-old Savage hitmaker – whose feud with Nicki Minaj escalated last month – took to her Instagram Stories to flaunt her famous curves in a skimpy ensemble consisting of a black sports bra and tiny shorts.

With a black baseball cap and white sneakers, the superstar effortlessly commanded attention with her pert on full display.

‘She’s a bit fat*,’ she captioned the sassy image.

In a subsequent post, Meghan shared a stunning photograph of herself oozing movie star glamor in a stunning green satin gown.

The sensational social media shares came after the rapper flaunted her curves in a bikini shot to promote the Hot Girl Summer Tour.

She listed the cities where her 2024 tour will stop with captions like ‘calling all hotties’, ‘coming to a city near you’ and ‘hottest event of the summer’.

The image was captioned: ‘Get ready to have some fun with me on the hot girl summer tour (sun emojis) Get your outfits ready now! We’re starting this May (fire emoji).

‘I told you which cities to prepare for today! Check back on the 20th for the official dates (winking emojis) I’m so excited.’

She previously teased that the tour will begin in Minneapolis and end in London, UK.

Instagram found the image a touch too provocative and tried to censor Megan, prompting her to share the notification she received with the caption: ‘Noooo it just a lil cheek lol.’

Meanwhile, Meghan’s single Hiss reignited her feud with Minaj, with fans speculating that she rapped on the Super Bass singer and her husband Kenneth Petty, saying, ‘This h** ain’t mad at Megan, this h** is mad at Megan’s Law .’

Megan’s Law is a law in the US that requires law enforcement to share information about registered sex offenders with the public.

Meanwhile, Megan’s single Hiss reignited her feud with Nicki Minaj; Seen in February

The lyrics appeared to be a dig at Petty, who is a registered sex offender after pleading guilty to attempted rape at age 16.

Nicki wasted no time firing back, as she jumped on Instagram Live to tease a new song for Megan.

Referring to the Lanez shooting, she rapped: ‘B*** she like six feet, I call her big foot/ The b**h fell, I said get up on your good feet.’

Nicki also said during the broadcast: ‘You’ve got three Grammys and you’ve got to learn how to rap over a beat and be comfortable with the music,’ before doing an impression of Megan rapping in a thick Southern drawl and cackling.