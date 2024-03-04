Whatever happened to Elizabeth Olsen’s Godzilla character

summary Unlike other characters, Godzilla has not returned to Brody’s Monsterverse since 2014.

The lack of character development in Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Ford and Elizabeth Olsen’s Elle Brody led to their absence from future films.

Michael Dougherty felt it was more exciting for King of the Monsters to focus on the Monarch scientists rather than the Brodies.









Neither Elizabeth Olsen nor Aaron Taylor-Johnson returned after their appearances in the Monsterverse. Godzilla 2014, but what happened to the Brodies? It’s hard to believe it took until 2014 for producers to crack American Godzilla movie, but following the failure of Roland Emmerich’s 90s adaptation, King of the Monsters needed a time-out. It seems that Kaiju have never been more popular with TV series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and Toho outings Godzilla minus one Will keep him busy in 2023.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire He will also see off his former enemy in 2024. The latest cartoonish spectacle Godzilla/Cong The movies seem far removed from Gareth Edward’s almost mournful tone Godzilla, which closed the franchise. This treated the titular monster as a force of nature almost indifferent to the plight of mankind—and all the more terrifying for it. Godzilla 2014 Cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson as soldier Ford Brody, who helps fight the MUTOs while trying to get back to his wife and son.





Elizabeth Olsen’s Godzilla character never appears in another Monsterverse movie

Brody has yet to return to the Monsterverse

On the flip side, Ford’s wife Elle Brody (Elizabeth Olsen) was a nurse, so viewers got a ground-level view of the destruction being wrought by the Titans.. Unfortunately, Olsen didn’t get to do much GodzillaElle, during a reunion with Ford and his son Sam (Carson Bolde), outside of the shocking reaction shots. Godzilla 2014 Ending While the movie was often visually spectacular and laid the groundwork for future entries, the lack of character development in its leads was definitely an issue.

Every Monsterverse entry featuring Godzilla Rotten Tomatoes Rating Godzilla (2014) 76% Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) 42% Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) 76% Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (2023) 89% Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (March 29, 2024) N/A





Ford was a humble protagonist, while the shocking death of his father Joseph (Bryan Cranston) was cited as a major problem during that time. Godzilla’s Reviews Joseph was practically the lead during the first act of the movie, praised by the actor himself break bad.

Trailers for the movie made it appear that Cranston’s role was huge, bringing real emotion to the performance. Once Joseph is killed, neither Ford nor Elle seem like compelling characters. This is partly why neither Taylor-Johnson nor Olsen have returned for future Godzilla movies — at least, not yet.

Everything we know about Ford and Elle Brody since Godzilla 2014

Ford Brody got a big name check in King of the Monsters

It almost seemed like a given Brody would not be returning for 2019 Godzilla: King of the Monsters, By focusing on Monarch rather than a sequel. During the meeting with slashfilmDirector Michael Dougherty was there ever Plan to bring the Brodies back, as he felt their story had been told. It was more exciting to follow the scientists instead of the soldiers.

As much as I enjoyed his adventures in the first film, the most interesting characters for me were Serizawa and Graham and the Monarch scientists working behind the scenes. I’d rather be scientists who study animals versus soldiers to fight them. I felt it was more complex and nuanced to explore scientists as heroes versus other blockbusters that focus on soldiers or superheroes. So I really wanted to transfer it to eggheads who are going on this adventure together. I also think that after the events of the first film, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Elizabeth Olson went off the grid and lived in the desert as far away from monsters as possible and there was no way you could convince them to come back. Another adventure.





Dougherty makes a logical point about the Brody clan below Godzilla. Ford spends the entire movie trying to get back to his family but gets caught up in a fight against Kaijus. In the finale, he blows up a MUTO nest and barely escapes with his life after a final showdown between Godzilla and the MUTOs.

After losing both parents in a kaiju mess and barely giving him a piece of his family back, it makes sense that Ford would take Elle and Sam and retreat to the “desert” to live a peaceful life. Also, there is little reason why he would personally be called back into the fray.

While the Brodys have not been directly mentioned in any of the Monsterverse movie follow-ups, in King of demonsThere is a warship named USS Brody. This honor was given to Ford after his actions in San Francisco (Via X/Twitter) and This confirms that Brody was seen as a hero after the MUTO attack.





Will Elizabeth Olsen and Aaron Taylor-Johnson ever return to the Monsterverse?

What does the future hold for the Brody family?

The Monsterverse movies have moved on from the Brodies, and there’s little sign they’ll be returning; This can be mutual for actors as well. During 2023 Diversity Chat with Taylor-Johnson, the star revealed that despite appearing in Godzilla And Avengers: Age of UltronHey… They really didn’t care” and decided to focus on his family instead. Of course, he has since returned to big-budget projects Bullet Train Gold 2024 Kraven the HunterAlthough it might take some convincing to get it back for one Godzilla The sequel

A year after starring as husband and wife in

Godzilla

Taylor-Johnson and Olsen will play brother and sister

Avengers: Age of Ultron

.



Elizabeth Olsen did not comment negatively on it Godzilla Appearances but noted in 2023 that after all these years in the MCU, she was ready to take a break and focus on smaller projects. Diversity). This may mean staying away from blockbusters for a while, which will rule it out Godzilla (or MonsterVerse) outing in the near future. Stranger things have happened, though It doesn’t look like Brodys will be making a triumphant return to the Monsterverse anytime soon.

