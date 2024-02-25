12 Famous Couples You Didn’t Know Were Related: From Kate Middleton and Dakota Fanning to Julia and Emma Roberts, Brad Pitt and Barack Obama, and Best Buds Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

1. Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein

Beanie Feldstein and Jonah Hill are siblings. Photo: @enews/Instagram

Of all the couples on this list, these two Hollywood actors definitely look the most alike when seen together. Tea you guys The actor is the older brother of Feldstein, who has starred in everything Greta Gerwig has done. Lady Bird To American Crime StoryIn which she played the role of Monica Lewinsky.

2. Emma Roberts and Julia Roberts

Do the books of good looks and acting run in the family? Emma Roberts and her aunt Julia Roberts. Photo: @cinemacatsss/Instagram

Fabulous strawberry blonde hair? Check out. A megawatt Hollywood smile? Check out. Is it surprising that these two actresses are related? Julia Roberts is actually Emma Roberts’ aunt. That’s right, the give leave The star’s father is Julia’s older brother Eric Roberts, who is also an actor.

3. Bryce Dallas Howard and Ron Howard

Hollywood director Ron Howard (right) and his daughter Bryce Dallas. Photo: @lucasbdh16/Instagram

These days, Ron Howard is known for directing films such as Apollo 13 And Beautiful brainBut those of a certain age will remember him as Richie Cunningham Happy days. At that time, the fresh-faced, fiery-haired actor looked like his daughter – jurassic world Actress Bryce Dallas Howard.

4. Jenny McCarthy and Melissa McCarthy

Jenny and Melissa McCarthy are cousins. Photos: @jennymccarthy, @melissamccarthy/Instagram

view Co-hosts Jenny McCarthy and brides Comedian Melissa McCarthy is cousins. In 2015, Jenny also shared a photo of the pair on Instagram as zoo kids looked less than impressed by the “102 degree” heat.

5. Kate Middleton and Dakota Fanning

Kate Middleton and Dakota Fanning share the same ancestry. Photo: Getty Images, EPA-EFE

Okay, so this one is a bit slimy, but still legit according to Ancestry.com, who discovered in 2014 that actress Dakota Fanning is the 22nd great-granddaughter of King Edward III, who ruled England between 1330 and 1376. Carole Middleton, mother of the Princess of Wales are direct descendants of the same king, making them distant cousins, per Us Weekly.

6. Amy Schumer and Chuck Schumer

Comedian Amy Schumer’s cousin is Senator Chuck Schumer of New York. Photo: @matt_mcohen/Instagram

Comedian Amy Schumer has never shied away from politics, especially on the Israel-Gaza war. But maybe we shouldn’t be surprised, since she’s actually the cousin of New York Senator Chuck Schumer.

7. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon aren’t just best buds, they’re also distant cousins. Photo: Instagram

Everyone knows it These two are best buds – That’s why Damon had the funniest line in the recent Dunkin’ Donuts Super Bowl ad Pearl Harbor But did you know they are also related? According to the New England Genealogical Society, the pair are 10th cousins, once removed.

8. Hillary Clinton and Madonna

Hillary Clinton and Madonna share not only genetics, but lasting legacies. Photos: @2rawtooreal/Instagram, AP

Yu Being a female icon It may run in your genes, these women clearly have it. According to Us Weekly, the former presidential candidate confirmed The Ellen DeGeneres Show That pair are 10th cousins.

9. Kiefer Sutherland and Sarah Sutherland

Donald Sutherland, his son Kiefer Sutherland and granddaughter Sarah Sutherland are all actors. Photos: @cine_bts, @dwphoto11211/Instagram

If you think the Sutherland acting dynasty is only Donald (The Hunger Games, Pride and Prejudice) and Kiefer (24), then you would be wrong. Fans of brilliant satire Veep Starring Julia Louis Dreyfus may not realize that her daughter Catherine on the show is played by none other than Sarah Sutherland – Kiefer Sutherland’s daughter.

10. Phil Collins and Lily Collins

Lily Collins’ father is famous musician Phil Collins. Photo: @entertainmenttonight/Instagram

Lily Collins’ role as an American marketing executive Emily Cooper Inn Emily in Paris Launched her into the stratosphere during the pandemic. But not everyone immediately notices the fact that she is actually the daughter of 80s legend Phil Collins.

11. Cory Booker and RuPaul

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker is drag queen RuPaul’s cousin. Photos: EPA-EFE, @rupaulofficial/Instagram

Many may be surprised to learn that New Jersey Senator Cory Booker is a cousin None other than RuPaul. The politician also made a cameo in the season 13 finale RuPaul’s Drag Raceper people.

12. Barack Obama and Brad Pitt

Barack Obama and Brad Pitt have a common ancestry. Photos: @blackinformationnetwork, @bradpittsfight/Instagram