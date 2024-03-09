“That’s amazing”. Daisy Ridley, aka Rey, was relieved by the fans’ cheers

Daisy Ridley is happy with the fan reaction to the upcoming announcement Star Wars 10Which again revolves around his character.

If there really is one and only constant in the universe Star Warsit is His indestructible tendency to divide his own lovers. After establishing the first trilogy in the pantheon of space operas, the franchise returned to theaters and was long considered a disappointing proposition (with the exception of Revenge of the Sithof course).

However, over time, people have found a certain sympathy for these opuses, and retain their past intensity for a more divisive postology. But while lightsaber lovers fancied themselves relatively calm in the wake of the disappointmentThe Rise of SkywalkerNow in 2023, The studio had the brilliant idea to order a sequelThis time developed by Steven Knight and again worn by Daisy Ridley.

New Empire, New Jedi (?)

Concerns about familiarity with Daisy Ridley’s saga are no secret; His anxiety was so severe during the broadcast The Last Jedi K The actress admitted that she has a stomach ulcer. Also, this new departure may be seen as a quieter return for Ray’s interpreter, who recently Collider Be relieved that fans welcome the project with open arms:

“When we announced the film last year, we were very sensitive. Obviously, I still feel very fortunate to be a part of this venture, but it also reminds me of how people feel about Ray, In a way. It’s amazing to be a part of. A character that people love, and to be able to play a character like that. It brings tears to my eyes just thinking about it (…). Anyway, that’s a long way of saying that it’s all great. is. Really great.”

let come

He is delighted to find the actress for whom she has long been attacked so enthusiastic about the idea of ​​reprising the role. It remains to be seen if this new opus will be worth the detour, or if it will just be another product pushed with the aim of extracting as many greenbacks as possible. To find out, you’ll have to wait a little longer though, as the film is tentatively subtitled The New Jedi Order, Will not hit theaters before May 2026.