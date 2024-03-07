Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld and her American football player boyfriend Josh Allen look loved up as they head out for a romantic dinner date in Paris

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 34 1 minute read

By Chikamso Chukwuyem for MailOnline

12:43 07 March 2024, Updated 12:47 07 March 2024



Hailee Steinfeld and her American football player boyfriend Josh Allen went on a romantic dinner date in Paris on Wednesday night.

The actress, 27, and the Buffalo Bills quarterback, 27, held hands as they headed to the restaurant at the Hotel de Crillion, looking more loved up than ever.

Hayley wore an unbuttoned, oversized and double-breasted dark gray coat over a light grey, suit-style dress.

She wore stylish black gloves and sheer black tights and flashed some skin in a pair of knee-high heeled black boots.

Haley carried a black purse and was guided into the dark by Josh, who wore a long-sleeved gingham shirt.

Hailee Steinfeld and her American football player boyfriend Josh Allen went on a romantic dinner date in Paris on Wednesday night.

It comes after Josh faced backlash for failing to open Hailey’s car door when they went to an event together.

The sportsman soon explained himself, claiming that he had ripped his pants and could not risk moving around.

He tweeted and posted: ‘My pants ripped at dinner…cheeks didn’t want to come out…I love Paris.’

Josh’s Buffalo Bills team was just two games away from Superbowl glory when they were swept by Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs.

Hailey and Josh have been dating since May 2023 and she enjoyed a year-long romance with One Direction’s Niall Horan.

The star rose to fame in 2015 when she appeared in the sequel to the musical comedy Pitch Perfect.

In 2018, she voiced Gwen Stacy in the animated hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse which grossed approx.

She reprized the role in 2023 for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse which grossed around £600 million.

Haley will reprise the role in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, with a release date yet to be announced.

The actress, 27, and the Buffalo Bills quarterback, 27, looked more loved up than ever as they held hands as they made their way to the Hotel de Crillians restaurant.

(TagsToTranslate)Hailee

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 34 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

The stars of the Saint Laurent Fall-Winter 2024-2025 shows

6 days ago

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s blooming romance

3 weeks ago

Work for free to earn more with the Super Bowl Halftime Show

4 weeks ago

Emma Roberts has called American Horror Story co-star Kim Kardashian ‘one of the most prepared people’ she’s ever worked with: ‘She’s amazing!’

January 26, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button