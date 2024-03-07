Hailee Steinfeld and her American football player boyfriend Josh Allen look loved up as they head out for a romantic dinner date in Paris

By Chikamso Chukwuyem for MailOnline









Hailee Steinfeld and her American football player boyfriend Josh Allen went on a romantic dinner date in Paris on Wednesday night.

The actress, 27, and the Buffalo Bills quarterback, 27, held hands as they headed to the restaurant at the Hotel de Crillion, looking more loved up than ever.

Hayley wore an unbuttoned, oversized and double-breasted dark gray coat over a light grey, suit-style dress.

She wore stylish black gloves and sheer black tights and flashed some skin in a pair of knee-high heeled black boots.

Haley carried a black purse and was guided into the dark by Josh, who wore a long-sleeved gingham shirt.

It comes after Josh faced backlash for failing to open Hailey’s car door when they went to an event together.

The sportsman soon explained himself, claiming that he had ripped his pants and could not risk moving around.

He tweeted and posted: ‘My pants ripped at dinner…cheeks didn’t want to come out…I love Paris.’

Josh’s Buffalo Bills team was just two games away from Superbowl glory when they were swept by Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs.

Hailey and Josh have been dating since May 2023 and she enjoyed a year-long romance with One Direction’s Niall Horan.

The star rose to fame in 2015 when she appeared in the sequel to the musical comedy Pitch Perfect.

In 2018, she voiced Gwen Stacy in the animated hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse which grossed approx.

She reprized the role in 2023 for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse which grossed around £600 million.

Haley will reprise the role in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, with a release date yet to be announced.