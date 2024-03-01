“I have to take it easy”: ill, Adele postponed about ten concerts

On November 19, 2021, Adele unveiled her fourth album, after an absence of nearly four years. title 30, it became the best-selling record of the year in the United States in three days, then in the United Kingdom. At the same time, the singer announced a residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Postponed specifically due to Covid-19, it has since been extended to June 2024. Unfortunately, about ten dates have been postponed again.

Concert suspended on doctors orders

It was on social networks that Adele’s fans learned the news. “I have to slow down and take a break“, announced the singer in a message published on February 28, 2024. On doctors’ orders, She goes on and off and postpones ten concerts which was to be held between March 1 and 30, 2024 after falling ill during the last period of 2023.

“I didn’t have time to fully get back on my feet before starting again and here I am again sick, which unfortunately affects my voice,” she specifically wrote.

Adele must now observe complete rest to recover and perform her upcoming concerts. In the meantime, she and her team are already working on postponing the ten canceled dates. “Five weekends of this phase have been postponed to a later date. We are working on the details And we will send you the information as soon as possible,” she said, apologizing for the “inconvenience”.

Recurrent health problems

This is not the first time that Adele has faced health problems. Affected by vocal cord inflammation in 2011, She was forced to undergo an operation. In a 2021 interview with the magazine the faceShe also revealed Suffered from back pain for many years. “I’ve had back pain for half my life, really,” she explained. “Usually because of stress or ridiculous posture, flare-ups occur,” she explained.

His residency began in November 2022 Weekend with Adele Las Vegas has been extended several times during 2023 to June 2024. At the end of January 2024, the singer also announced A series of four concerts in August in Munich (Germany), the first in continental Europe since 2016. Faced with strong demand, his team announced the addition of four additional dates. For the moment, they are not threatened.