11-year-old girl in Cuba gives birth and mother accuses her ex-husband

A terrible incident happened in Cuba: an 11-year-old girl gave birth and her mother accused her ex-husband of raping her.

Arajay BenitezWho identifies himself on Facebook as Omyo Yemaya, shared two photos of his former name ROILBER RAMOS REYESwhom she accused of abusing her daughter when she was just 10 years old.

The woman says that everything came to know later The girl gave birth on January 28. She claims that the pregnancy was never reported and the minor never said anything because he always threatened her that her mother would go to jail if she informed him.

“Unfortunately I can’t physically do anything because she’s not in Cuba right now, but I want you to know that the authorities are already aware of everything and unfortunately my daughter is going through a very delicate moment,” he stressed.

“Anyone who knows me well knows what kind of mother I am and what my daughter is like, I ask everyone to share this information so that it reaches all people, and that There is a pedophile in the United StatesThat justice is done there,” he added.

Captured from Facebook / Omio Yemaya

In another post, Arajay reported that her ex had done the same to her own daughter’s sister while she was in Cuba, and explained that when her younger daughter’s story became known, another victim told her mother.

“But it doesn’t stop there, a very dirty and rude guy just texted me on his new phone number and told me that a lawyer is coming to take my daughter away from me. I don’t answer him and he calls me. Twice and like a mother, her daughter was here by my side, she calls him and puts him as he is. So that they are sure that the truth always comes to light and even her own daughter realizes who her father is. …” he expressed.

The woman made a live broadcast on her Facebook in which she confronted many users – especially men – who accused her of pushing her daughter into prostitution, telling her that the girl had sex because she wanted to, or asking her if she Where are you. She was there when the events happened.

In Miami, journalist Javier Diaz interviewed Arazay, who told him that she took her daughter to the hospital thinking she was just having ovarian pain, and there she found out she was about 37 weeks pregnant and about to give birth.

Minor gave birth naturally to a baby girl, weighing 5.7 pounds, with no complications. After a while she confessed that the only man who touched her was her former stepfather.

Javier Diaz also spoke with Ramos Reyes, who lives in Denver after immigrating to the United States through family reunification seven months ago. He vehemently denies the allegation and is ready to undergo a paternity test to prove it.