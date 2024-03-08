If you are undocumented you can apply for your green card under this law

If you are an undocumented immigrant you can apply for permanent residence in the United States. As? Under this law that allows certain foreigners to obtain a green card. Here we tell you what it is.



The rule is called the “Renewal of the Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act of 1929.” It is also commonly known as Registration Act. Its text establishes that aliens who illegally resided in the United States on or before January 1, 1972, are eligible to apply for lawful permanent residence (LPR).

To reach this point you must fulfill several requirements. First and foremost is to prove that you were in the country on or before January 1, 1972.

Other Eligibility Criteria

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has also established the following eligibility requirements.

– You live in America continuously Since you entered.

-You are a person Good moral character.

-You are not eligible for naturalization (Citizenship).

-You are not deportable under section 237(a)(4)(B) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). You are not admissible under section 212(a)(3)(E) of the INA or as a felon, pimp, other immoral person, subversive, narcotics law violator, or non-citizen smuggler.

The purpose of this amendment is to update the Registration Act to enhance eligibility. In addition, it grants lawful permanent resident status to certain long-term residents of the United States, including persons who are present unlawfully.

In essence, the initiative eliminates the entry deadline (January 1, 1972). The program is now open to eligible individuals who have lived in the United States for at least seven years.

The proposal is presented only, But not approved by the House of Representatives or the Senate, so his legislation seems complicated.



