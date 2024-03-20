63% of abortions in the United States in 2023 were performed without surgical intervention

According to a Guttmacher Institute study, Roe v. After the Supreme Court ruling against, the use of medical abortion has surpassed surgical methods. Wade (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

In 2023, medication abortions accounted for 63% of all procedures in the United States, according to a recent study. Guttmacher Institute. This increase shows a significant change in the landscape in the country, especially after the verdict of No Supreme Court That overturned the historic case Roe v. Wade In July 2022. During the first full year after the court’s decision, the health system recorded approximately 642,700 medical abortions, the report noted.

The increase in the practice of medical abortion, from 53% in 2020 to 63% in 2023, reflects the increasing trend in the use of this option compared to surgical methods.

“The use of medical abortion has steadily increased over the past two decades”., the study said. Current rules of FDA allows the use of MifepristoneOne of the drugs used in the regimen Medicated abortionUp to 10 weeks of gestation, and patients can be referred after a telemedicine appointment.

Furthermore, the report shows that the total no Medicated abortion Perhaps over-reported, as the study included only procedures performed in the formal health system, unless Self-administered abortion Medicines mailed to patients outside this system or in restricted states.

ABC News highlighted that Mifepristone is at the center of the legal challenge against United States Supreme Court, which may restrict national access to this drug. This fact becomes relevant, as the organization “makes sure to intervene again in abortion when it hears arguments in lawsuits seeking to overturn FDA approval of mifepristone.”

This may limit the ability to mail the medication Abortion Patients living in restricted states and drugs must be administered face-to-face.

The study also found that an estimated 1,026,690 abortions were performed in the United States’ formal health system in 2023, representing a rate of 15.7. Abortion per 1,000 women of reproductive age. The data shows a 10% increase in the number of abortions from 2020 and is the highest number recorded in the country in more than a decade.. It is the first year since 2012 that more than one million abortions were performed in the formal health care system.

As mifepristone faces challenges before the Supreme Court, its availability up to 10 weeks of pregnancy and via telemedicine show changes in FDA regulations (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

Meanwhile, pharmaceutical chains viz CVS And Walgreens They announced earlier this month that they would begin selling Mifepristone In some states where the procedure is legal.

Axios He highlighted that the study was published at a time in which 21 states are moving to ban or ban. Abortion In the wake of Dobbs rule. President Joe Biden Democrats have made preserving reproductive rights a central focus of their 2024 campaign as they seek to enact reproductive rights measures. Abortion State ballots to mobilize voters.