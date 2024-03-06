Joe Biden opens door to Nikki Haley voters after withdrawing from Republican primaries: “Trump doesn’t want their support”

President of the United States, Joe Biden, this March 5, 2024. EFE/EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo



American President, Joe BidenVoters are invited this Wednesday Nikki Haley After the Republican candidate withdrew to join his own campaign, asserting that “what is at stake for the United States could not be more important.”

“We all know this is not just any election. I know that Democrats, Republicans, and Independents disagree on many issues and have strong beliefs. That’s good. That is what America is all about. But I also know this: “What unites Democrats, Republicans and independents is love for the United States.”He said in a statement.

Biden spoke shortly after Haley dropped out of the Republican primaryAfter his poor results at the Super Tuesday event, where he only won against the former president Donald Trump (2017-2021) in the state of Vermont.

“Trump made it clear that he does not want the support of Nikki Haley’s voters. “I want to be clear: There is a place for her in my campaign.”said the Democratic president.

Former US Republican presidential candidate, Nikki Haley (EFE/EPA/ERIK S. MENOR)



Biden acknowledged that “there are many things” on which he and Haley’s supporters will not agree, Hopes to find “common ground” on fundamental issues Such as protecting American democracy, protecting the rule of law, (…) preserving NATO and countering America’s adversaries.”

Until now, Haley was the only candidate in the race against Trump to win the Republican nomination. Facing a presidential election in November, Biden praised her courage for trying.

“It takes a lot of courage to run for president; That’s especially true in today’s Republican Party, where few dare to tell the truth about Trump. But not Nikki Haley. Nikki Haley proved brave”, he noted.

Haley, according to him, “She was willing to tell the truth about Trump: about the chaos that always surrounds him, about his inability to distinguish good from bad, about his cowardice before (Russian President) Vladimir Putin.

Then-President Donald Trump speaks with Nikki Haley, his ambassador to the United Nations, at the White House on October 9, 2018 (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File)

In contrast, Trump appeared to mock Haley in a post on his social network Truth Social, while inviting his supporters to “Join the largest movement in our nation’s history.”

The former president said Haley was “trumped” on Super Tuesday, accused her of getting support from Democrats and was still unclear. “On this point”wrote, “I hope he stays in the ‘race’ and fights to the end!”.

(with information from EFE and AFP)