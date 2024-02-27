Which smoothie is good for cleansing fatty liver

Cleanse the liver It is important to flush out excess fluid regularly and enjoy good health. To achieve this objective A nutrient-rich smoothie which experts recommend.

“The liver is the largest organ in the body, and it helps digest food, store energy, and eliminate toxins,” he explains. Medline PlusUnited States National Library of Medicine.

Thus he mentioned Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)), which is not connected with the consumption of these drinks, shows two types:

Simple fatty liver. The organ contains fat, but there is little or no inflammation or damage to its cells. In general, it usually does not cause much liver damage or complications

Non-alcoholic hepatic steatosis. Liver cells and fat become inflamed and damaged. It can cause fibrosis or scarring of the organ as well as cirrhosis or cancer.

What happens when a person has fatty liver?

Because the symptoms are not always visible, it is Complex diagnosis of fatty liver disease.

Your doctor may suspect you have this disease if you notice abnormal results in liver tests taken for other reasons.

In any case, various signs may appear that may indicate suffering from this condition, which is explained on the site. Mayo ClinicA non-profit organization dedicated to clinical practice, education and research.

Pain or discomfort in the upper right side of the abdomen

How to Cleanse Fatty Liver

“Treatment for fatty liver focuses on controlling or eliminating the cause of the disorder,” reports the MSD Manual, a medical reference and treatment site first published in 1899.

It is for them that experts point out the following points:

Stop taking any medications that can cause fatty liver

Losing weight is the key to fighting fatty liver.

Take steps to control diabetes or lower triglyceride levels

And they warn that a 5% reduction in body weight can reduce liver fat, a 7% reduction can reduce inflammation and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and a 10% reduction can help reverse scarring and fibrosis.

Doctors try Administer vitamin E and thiazolidinediones To treat fatty liver that is not caused by alcohol, but because of its adverse effects and does not make a difference in the long run, they reduce it.

Of course, it is It is important to consult a liver specialist (hepatologist). To evaluate each case and follow the corresponding steps.

What is the best smoothie or juice for fatty liver?

Beetroot, lemon and ginger smoothie for cases of fatty liver.

In addition to drugs, there are In natural juice and soda Due to their vitamins and nutrients, they are the solution for various diseases, and fatty liver is no exception.

Thus, experts set their sights on one combination: milkshakes Beetroot, lemon and gingerbecause It helps to detoxify and purify the blood of the body.

A powerful combination of phytonutrients – including phenolic acids, flavonoids and carotenoids – Beetroot can act as a detoxifying agent.

In addition, its high iron content also helps purify the blood and increases the nutritional value of the smoothie juice.

Ginger and lemon, a perfect combination with antioxidants.

This Vitamin C and pectin That lemons promote good liver health, because of their effect Anti-inflammatory.

For its part, ginger is Powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant Which helps to remove fat from the liver and reduce inflammation.

According to an article published in Nutrition factsConsuming a teaspoon of ground ginger daily can help reduce inflammation and improve liver function.

How to prepare beet, ginger and lemon juice

Juice of one or two lemons

A natural smoothie or shake is ideal in the morning. Photo Shutterstock.

Mix the three ingredients with a large glass of water

Drink immediately to benefit from its effects

For better absorption, you can Drink on an empty stomach or with breakfast.