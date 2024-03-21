Florida’s governor signs a law that prevents homeless people from sleeping in public places

Governor Ron DeSantis is leading efforts to address Florida’s homelessness crisis through strategic legislative action. (X/@GovRonDeSantis)

Florida Will implement the new law HB 1365, which restricts homeless people to sleeping or setting up camps in public spaces, including streets, parks and sidewalks. With the support of local and state authorities, a regulation has been introduced in Florida that aims to realign streets and improve access to essential services for disadvantaged populations.

The measure, signed by the governor Ron DeSantisBased on the need to provide greater access to mental health services and addiction treatment, with the aim of Improve safety and quality of life In the cities of the state. was reported by Telemundo 51, The act of signing the law took place Miami BeachHighlighting the presence of important political figures like the mayor of the city, Steven Mainerand president of Florida House of Representatives, Paul Renneramong others.

Law, J It will come into effect from October 1 this yearEstablishes specific restrictions on the use of public spaces by homeless people, allowing local authorities to designate specific areas for rest or camping, as long as they meet specific requirements established by them. Department of Children and Families. This information was supported by CBS Miami, Further prescribes that designated camps may not be used for more than one year, and Consumption of alcohol and illegal drugs will be prohibited In those spaces.

Florida has introduced legislation to regulate relaxation in public spaces with the aim of improving mental health and addiction services. (X/@GovRonDeSantis)

This law responds to national growth in enforcement homeless population 3% between 2019 and 2022, while in Florida This figure decreased to 11%, according to the data of the governor Ron DeSantis He shared during the press conference. The main objective is to ensure it on its streets Florida Emphasis on staying safe for residents general welfare.

Additional provisions of this law include increased funding for shelters and programs aimed at treating addictions and mental health problems. Similarly, given to local authorities Right to Arrest Those who refuse help for their addictions or mental illnesses and choose to live on the streets, according to CBSMiami.

Laws have created opinions Divided. Some critics, such as Democratic state Sen. Shevrin JonesArguing that the measure does not address the root causes of homelessness and only contributes to it Hide the problem. On the other hand, defenders of the measure, incl Ron Book No Miami-Dade County Homeless TrustThey point out that the law is A step towards effective management The homeless population highlights the need to complement this with improvements in mental health care, as mentioned in statements collected by CBSMiami.

A new law signed in Florida seeks to prohibit homeless people from camping in common areas, promoting safety and quality of urban life. (X/@GovRonDeSantis)

In a shared message Through your account on the social network, Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed his satisfaction with signing the legislation, underscoring his intent to address homelessness in Florida. He highlighted that the law not only prohibits camping on streets, sidewalks and parks, but also creates law enforcement tools to ensure that local governments follow these rules.

Besides, The law guarantees assistance to homeless shelters. Providing substance abuse and mental health counseling options is especially helpful when shelters reach capacity. Florida is taking action on the homeless situation to ensure communities don’t copy the failed policies of other states that have allowed homeless encampments to overwhelm society.

Longer term, the law also establishes that starting in January 2025, residents, local business owners and state attorneys general will be able to file lawsuits to prevent cities or counties from allowing homeless people to camp or sleep on public property. State commitment To maintain the quality of life of its citizens and provide necessary assistance to the homeless.