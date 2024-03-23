Zoe Saldana crosses the border in the trailer for Eden’s absence

summary Check out the first trailer for

Will release in theaters on April 12.

Eden’s absence, Will release in theaters on April 12. Director Marco Perego explores deep themes of humanity and violence, using cinematic imagery to convey a powerful message about God and existence.

Perego's wife, Zoe Saldana, Garrett Hedlund and Adria Arjona lead a talented cast in this thought-provoking film.







A girl’s future is at stake in executive producer Martin Scorsese and director Marco Perego’s film. Absence of Eden. Zoe Saldana — Perego’s real-life wife — portrays an undocumented immigrant named Esme who must work with an ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agent. Garrett Hedlund To save the above child. Watch the trailer (above) for Roadside Attractions’ latest big-screen offering, which also stars actress Adria Arjona. Absence of Eden The summary reads as follows:

“Eden’s Absence takes place on the border between the United States and Mexico—a hellish landscape inhabited by coyotes, armed officers, desperate immigrants and refugees. When Esme (Saldana), a young woman working as a private dancer in Mexico, is forced to commit a violent act of self-defense. arrives, resulting in the death of a cartel member, he flees his homeland for sanctuary in the United States. Guided by a ruthless coyote and a group of undocumented immigrants, he befriends a young mother and her daughter along the way. Before crossing the border, the mother is taken from the group, and Esme promises to protect her daughter and help reunite them in America, touching on a story about people struggling to survive on America’s border with Mexico.”





Absence of Eden Publication date April 12, 2024 director Marco Perego runtime 132 minutes Studio Pioneer Pictures, Cinestar Pictures, Ingenious Media, Ashland Hill Media





Marco Perego discovers Eden’s absence

Absence of Eden Filmmaker Marco Perego’s directorial debut. In addition to directing the film, Perego serves as producer, and co-wrote the screenplay with Rick Rapoza. Star Zoe Saldaña is coming off the spy series Special Operations: LionessHer appearance in Good Burger 2 And last summer Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3When co-star Garrett Hedlund last appeared Lawman: Bass Reeves and collaborated with Mel Gibson in Disappointment.





Now, Perego may be sitting in the director’s chair for the first time. However, he had higher ambitions, especially where the cinematic image Absence of Eden were concerned, and how the filmmaker used his lead actors. Perego said in its director’s statement, courtesy of Roadside Attractions:

“What if Adam and Eve left Eden and God wasn’t there? Fire (Eden). Young Eve being dragged away from her home. The coyote represents Satan. He slowly eats the chicken (Adam) that survives in this world. Couldn’t. The camera is used like a hunting coyote—always moving through the film until it’s out of the truck.”





Perego later said in the same statement:

“It’s not about immigration. It’s about humanity. It’s about women and children lost in this confusion between man and God. God must be a man because only a man can be absent and violent at the same time. Poetry can give. An unheard voice. That was my goal with this film. To talk about humanity is to try to change something within us, one grain at a time, like a piece of art.”

In addition to iconic filmmaker Martin Scorsese serving as executive producer, Zoe Salda’s Cinestar Pictures, Ingenious Media, Rick Yorn, Cicely Mariel, Ashland Hill, Siquan Tribal, Ruben Islas, Jolene Rodriguez and Stanley Preschutti all contribute to the upcoming film Perego EPs. . Absence of Eden Also starring Sophia Hammons, Chris Coy and Laura Cruz.





Absence of Eden

Opens on April 12 in theaters only. And be sure to check out the film’s movie poster below.