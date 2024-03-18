Why she doesn’t want to work with Rihanna

“I don’t make music like that,” admits the rapper in an interview.

If you secretly dreamed of showing between Cardi B And Rihanna, You quickly put the thought out of your head. The American rapper talked about a possible collaboration with the abundant singer. If desired, she does not mind receiving such a performance with him.

On March 18, Cardi B Unveiled a new single titled “Enough (Miami)”. After this second release of the year which “Like Vote”, The American rapper was a guest on the “Million Dollars Worth of Game” podcast. An opportunity for him to discuss his love for music Rihanna and possible collaborations. “I love Rihanna’s music. But I don’t make music like thatShe admits. I look a little silly trying to sing like that, making music like that.”. Cardi B continues : “So if I ever get that perfect title, I can’t wait to feel like, ‘This song… I know she’s going to love it.’ I don’t want to send her a voice like, ‘Whoa, what is this? Get that thing off my face.’

The collaboration between Cardi B and Rihanna is no more, but that’s not a desire the American rapper lacks. After working with Stallion to Megan, Latto, Rosalia Or Bruno Mars And Summer WalkerJust have to hope the “I Like You” singer finds the right song For offering us a banger in Riri’s company.