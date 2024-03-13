Singer Dua Lipa visits her old school and auditions for the school show

Despite her phenomenal success, a setback still haunts Dua Lipa: she was not chosen to play the lead in a play at her elementary school. During a visit to her old school, the British singer got her chance to get her revenge.

“I really wanted to get the lead role in our show. I didn’t get it, but I really wanted it. My best friend, Mia, got it instead of me,” she recalls with a smile.

When she sees her former teacher again, the latter shows her a video of his participation in a play. A very young Dua Lipa, with a wig on her head, gives her crack with conviction. The singer is amused, making fun of her phrasing and the way she plays.

A sweet promotion

The artist then has the opportunity to audition again in front of Robert’s current students. “I’m nervous,” she cries before entering the classroom to the adoration of school children who can’t believe their eyes. After the first hearing, they advise him to “get angry” or “slam the ground with (his) foot”. Dua Lipa happily complies. Then the kids give her what she’s always dreamed of: a lead role in a play.

Before leaving them, the British singer listens to the students sing a cover of her song Dance the NightFrom the original soundtrack of the film Barbie. After the Grammy and Brit Awards, Dua Lipa found a humble way to promote her upcoming third album, which has yet to be named. two songs, Houdini And training seasonOffer a preview of this new opus that should be revealed soon.

Clement Boutin Journalist BFMTV