Eva Green stunning photos in dress facing Amanda Lear and Paris Jackson at Fashion Week, all three in sight

From Monday February 26 to Tuesday March 5, 2024, the world’s greatest designers present their autumn-winter 2024-2025 women’s collections in Paris as part of Fashion Week. This Thursday, it was the turn of Maison Roger Vivier, after the visits of big brands like Yves-Saint Laurent and Dior, in particular, (where the big stars made their appearance), to participate in the game.

Maison Roger Vivier specializes in elegant and refined accessories, as evidenced by Eva Green’s gorgeous handbag, which matches her stunning black backless dress. The brunette beauty, who was also rocking stunning heels, was photographed as she arrived at the event. Like Paris Jackson, the famous daughter of the King of Pop, who looked beautiful in a tight burgundy dress that matched her shoes, her handbag and her umbrella.

Amanda Lear at Addo

Another notable look at the Maison Vivier showroom: Amanda Lear’s, dressed in a leopard jacket paired with a large black scarf and very elegant purple glasses. A great look for someone who pulled on a transparent top for an evening at the theater just a few days ago Money from an adapted old lady from Luigi Comencini’s film released in 1972).

The three lit up the red carpet of the event, while other fashion shows of important brands are or are expected to be this Thursday, February 29, such as Givenchy and Rabanne. Tomorrow, it will be Nina Ricci’s turn to present her new collection to Hermès on Saturday. This fashion week closes next Tuesday with the highly anticipated Chanel and Louis Vuitton show, where artistic director Pharrell Williams – recently seen at the Yellow Pieces Gala – will no doubt make an appearance.