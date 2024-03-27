Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego always have their kids’ backs: rare video

Picture:Excel/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.

Zoe Saldana and her husband, Marco Perego, really do have their kids back, and this video proves it.

On March 25, Saldana shared a really touching video of her and Perego being their kids’ biggest cheerleaders at soccer practice. She posted the video on her Instagram with the caption, “Just a normal day on the job 🫱🏾‍🫲🏼🤣🎥: @ro.gramm.”

In the video, we can see happy parents cheering on their children, waving at them, clapping for them and checking on them with water and reassurance. As if it couldn’t get any sweeter, we see the happy couple smiling from ear to ear, proud of their lil’ athletes!

We already know that they were both the sweetest parents, this only reinforces that they are the best cheerleaders for their growing sons.

For those who don’t know, Saldana and Perego share three sons together: twins Cy and Bowie, 9, and Zane, 7.

In an interview with Shakenose for the 2023 holiday issue, Saldana talked about the quality time she and Perego spend together with their children. “When it comes to rituals and interactions that we can do together, I’ll do them,” she said. “It gives us a chance to play these games with them… you know, interact, as opposed to just giving them this time and observing them. We’re playing with them in the trenches, and it’s become a family event for us.”

