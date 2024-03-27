Manu Payet tells us about his unlikely meeting with Angelina Jolie

“That’s my date with Po. He’s become a friend, we’re growing old together.” When Manu Payat learns that a fourth installment of one of DreamWorks’ most famous franchises is in the pipeline, he “Jump on the Roof”. Wednesday March 27, 2024, Kung Fu Panda 4 Arriving with a bang in French cinemas. To celebrate these new adventures of Poe and his friends, their official voice agreed to answer a few questions Tele-laser. He told us, among other things, about his impromptu meeting with Angelina Jolie, the voice of Master Tigress in the original version.

How was the dubbing of Kung Fu Panda 4 for Manu Payet?

To dub Po, the gluttonous panda we’ve loved since 2008, Manu Payet faced some changes. And for good reason, the fourth film is much darker than the previous films. “In every part, Poe is an adult. He was a kid, then a teenager, a teenager, now he’s a young adult. The way the voice worked is different, we’ve made him mature, mature. First and second. The films, it was more elevated. We always try to stick as closely as possible to Jack Black’s American voice. But we also did a story with Poe. He became French in a certain way.”That explains Tele-laser. In the studio, actors and set directors, “Barbara Tessier, Essential Element in Dubbing”.got down “To grow po”. An experience the comedian unfortunately shared little with his on-screen sidekick: Maitre Shifu, dubbed into French by Pierre Arditi. “In fact, we do very little together. The other characters do their sequences by themselves, otherwise we have to wait for everyone. It’s easier to record once Pierre, for example, has already put his voice in. As That with great actors, you just have to keep yours. For Poe, there’s a lot of work, a lot of battles… Fortunately we saved Pierre!”He laughs.

Manu Payet: “I sat in the same row as Jack Black and Angelina Jolie”

But if the two had merely crossed paths during a recording session, Manu Payet might have enjoyed sharing a row of seats with the American actors. Kung Fu Panda, for an evening. Dates back to the publication of the second part of the event Kung Fu Panda In 2011. The actor then meets his American alter ego, namely Jack Black, who lends his voice to Poe in the original version. But not only! “We were in Cannes for Kung Fu Panda 2. I met the entire American cast. During the screening of the film, I sat in the same row as Jack Black, Angelina Jolie (voice of Tigress, editor’s note). Per Dustin Hoffman (Voice of Shifu, editor’s note)! It was huge. Angelina Jolie met me during the first part, during the press day, and she recognized me. I was very happy.”, he says. An adventure, far more rewarding than any he experienced with another American star, which he recalls with great fondness. And we understand!

