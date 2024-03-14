America Ferrera, Elizabeth Olsen attend Chanel party

To mark the opening of their new flagship watches and fine jewelry boutique, Chanel hosted an extravagant event that attracted the likes of Oscar nominees, fashion industry luminaries, and New York City art society.

Revered architect and longtime Chanel collaborator Peter Marino helped kick off the festivities with an intimate cocktail party, toasting the first glimpse of his dreamy two-story design.

The night of celebration continued next door, where America Ferrera, Carey Mulligan, Michelle Williams, Kerry Washington, Elizabeth Olson, Katie Holmes, Seth Meyers, Natasha Lyonne, Amandla Steinberg, Rose Byrne, Zazie Beetz, Sadie Sink, Tomi Dorfman, Rachel Bron, Chase Sui Wonders, Lucy Boynton, Francesca Scorsese and Larry Gagosian come together for a special pop-up dinner.

The spellbinding room is lit by a starry crowd of about 250 dripping in gorgeous diamond necklaces and elegant watches. Tables were strewn with sweet-smelling white flowers and cascades of candles. The menu featured butter-poached lobster covered in dollops of caviar and twice-baked potatoes.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 07: Carey Washington and Carey Mulligan, both wearing Chanel, attend the CHANEL dinner to celebrate the watch and fine jewelry Fifth Avenue flagship boutique opening on February 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

Wire image

“I think it’s amazing,” said “Maestro” star Carey Mulligan Diversity. Seeing the incredible array of women here tonight with the likes of Kerry Washington and America Ferrera. It’s just an incredible performance. And it’s great to think back to the 1930s and think that a woman (Coco Chanel) was such a trailblazer at the time. And here we are today celebrating his work that is still finding new audiences.

She continued, “I’ve worked on films like ‘Suffragette’, ‘She Said’ and ‘Promising Young Women’ which I think are distinctly feminist in structure. They are making a statement about feminism and the importance of a woman’s voice.”

Mulligan then reflected on her latest film: “What I loved about “Maestro” is that the idea of ​​writing a strong female character is not that the woman has to be strong. They can be weak. They can be all kinds of things. And women are just as versatile as men.”

After a lavish feast, the group was treated to a surprise musical performance by Grammy nominee Gracie Abrams. “It’s great to share this space with you tonight,” the singer said. “Anytime there’s an excuse to do something with Chanel, it’s just fun. It just feels like a family.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 07: (LR) Brie Welch, Katie Holmes, Rose Byrne and Natasha Lyonne attend the CHANEL Cocktail to celebrate the opening of the watches and fine jewelry Fifth Avenue flagship boutique on February 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/WireImage)

Wire image

“It’s been almost 100 years,” offered Olson. It’s kind of mind-blowing with a really brilliant woman at the helm who was able to build a brand on so many elements beyond clothes and jewelry and politics and perfume…it’s a really incredible history.”