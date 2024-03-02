Hailee Steinfeld shuts down Josh Allen engagement rumors

Hailee Steinfeld Made a few rare references to boyfriends Josh Allen While attending the 2024 Golden Globes.

“I’ve had a pretty little doe happening,” Steinfeld, 27, said. E! News She showed off her jewelry at the awards show on Sunday, January 7, shutting down rumors that she and Allen, also 27, are engaged. “There’s no particular reason other than I think it’s really pretty.”

In addition to the ring that Steinfeld specifically wore on her right hand, she accessorized her custom pink Prada dress with black gloves, a tiered diamond necklace and sparkly earrings, channeling Audrey Hepburn. Breakfast at Tiffany’s. She shared a closer look at her dress via Instagram, showing off her bare back and bow.

When asked what she likes most about dating an athlete, Steinfeld played up the humor, saying E! News, “Listen, what isn’t it? Now comes.”

Steinfeld went to the ceremony alone as Allen and the Buffalo Bills played the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night. When she walked the red carpet, Steinfeld said USA Today She was feeling “really good” about the Bills’ chances to win. That’s when she saw a reporter holding up a No. 14 Bills jersey for the wide receiver Steve Diggs, Steinfeld teased, “wrong number though.” (Allen wears No. 17. The Bills eventually won on Sunday, taking over the top spot in the AFC East.)

Rumors swirled earlier this month that Steinfeld and Allen may have taken the next step in their romance. The pair have been engaged since May 2023, a month after Alan split from his longtime girlfriend. Brittany Williams. While they have gone out on several date nights, the two have mostly kept their relationship private.

“Hailey and Josh have been together for about a month and it’s going really well,” a source exclusively revealed Us weekly in June 2023, adding that Steinfeld “wasn’t pushing unrealistic expectations on things.”

Allen broke his silence on their relationship status in August 2023 when the pair were photographed kissing while on vacation together. “The fact that anyone cares about that still blows my mind,” she said during an episode of the “Pardon My Tech” podcast, adding, “I had, like, this overwhelming feeling. Insecurity. No privacy. (I ) was like, ‘What’s wrong with people?’

Two months later, Steinfeld supported Allen by shopping for Bills merch with his mother and attended the team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. The couple was spotted at the New York Rangers vs. Buffalo Sabers game that same month. To Social media footageAllen wore a Sabers hockey jersey while watching the game from a private suite with Steinfeld.