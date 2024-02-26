Zinedine Zidane opened the door to the next destination

After his departure from Real Madrid in 2021, Zinedine Zidane is still free of any contract. Obviously, his three consecutive Champions Leagues between 2016 and 2018 and his two Spanish champion titles in 2017 and 2020 have caught the eye of major European teams, who have been cited as PSG and more recently Juventus Turin or Manchester United. On the selection side, Algeria also opened the door for him, but Zizhou decided to politely decline Fenex’s proposal.

Recently, we also learned that the former Blues number 10 was on Bayern Munich’s shortlist to replace Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season. But the German media quickly learned that he would not be joining the Bavarian club. So, time is getting longer for Zinedine Zidane, who waited a long time to see the doors of the French team open, but it quickly cooled after the extension of Didier Deschamps at the head of the tricolor in January, until 2026. 2023.

Zinedine Zidane wants to be a coach

was asked by SportsDuring the Superbowl in the United States, he recently confirmed his desire to return to the sidelines. “It’s always been my goal to be a coach again. Now, I’m taking more time to do something else, that’s all., he explained. But that’s not all, as the former Real Madrid manager opened the door to a new destination this Monday.

During the presentation of a biographical documentary on Marcello Lippi, Zinedine Zidane was asked about coaching the Italian club soon and did not refuse the offer. “Training in Italy? Why not. Anything can happen, at the moment, I’m doing something else, but I’m sure I’ll be back on the bench, I’d love to.”He assured on the microphone Sky Sports. An announcement that would tickle the heads of Juventus, Naples and AC Milan.