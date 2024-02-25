Rennes: A manager at the end of his rope, PSG will finish him off

Benjamin Bourigaud was essential at the Stade Rennais, author of a hat-trick against Milan on Thursday. However, he may not start against PSG. Julian Steffan wants to save a player tired from a crazy week.

Few French players can boast of scoring a hat-trick for AC Milan, Benjamin Bourigoud being one of them. The Rennes midfielder had a great match against the Rossoneri on Thursday. Even if he has conceded two penalties out of three goals, it is a sign of the former Lens man’s renewed form this season. Suffice it to say that this bodes well for the PSG-Rance clash, which is scheduled for this Sunday at the Parc des Princes. However, this match risks playing without Benjamin Bourigoud at kick-off. Indeed, Julian Stephan admitted to doubting his player’s 100% ability. He revealed it to the press.

Bourgeaud is still marked by his burglary

Bourrigaud left the pitch on his knees, exhausted by his efforts on Thursday evening. But, it is also an extra sports event that justifies the reflection of its coach. During the Rennes-Milan match, Bourigeud’s apartment was broken into. An intense and traumatic moment that further weakened his psychological resources. ” I will not comment on what happened, as it is a private matter. But we have to think, this is not trivial. There was already a reflection regarding this riot of energy on Thursday, there is an additional… », said Rennes coach at a press conference.

Raines back at it 😤 Baurigod ⚽️⚽️⚽️#UEL pic.twitter.com/pr97LWwmHl — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) February 22, 2024

Ouest-France makes it clear that a decision on whether or not to play Bournemouth will be made in the final hours of the match. two men” Discussed it on the train to Paris and in the hotel ” ” The player himself must have the last word: he will determine the behavior of the giver and Stefan. », reports Breton regional daily. Julian Stephane is right to be cautious as Rennes have an important French Cup quarter-final to play a few days after PSG.