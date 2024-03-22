A first for Petkovic, Algeria won to the wire against Bolivia

Algeria has finally begun its (real) transformation following a devastating new CAN in Ivory Coast. After a historic mandate, but which ended badly, Djamel Belmadi was replaced by Vladimir Petkovic. For their first gathering, the former Switzerland coach distinguished himself by making several strong choices in his list. While some executives like Riyad Mahrez, Islam Slimani and Youssef Belali were not selected for the March gathering, some returnees like Yassin Benzia and Yassin Brahimi are worth mentioning. The Al-Gharafa striker was also the captain this evening against Bolivia. Having faced a disappointing nation in recent years, Fenix ​​had to put their minds back in place and rebuild their confidence for their new coach’s premiership.

Led by the attacking quartet of Ghauri, Bounedjah, Chaibi and Brahimi, the Desert Warriors quickly gained the upper hand in the game. From the first minute, Algeria formed a big double act with Gouri and Bounedjah (3rd). And while Bolivia’s goalkeeper, Guillermo Vizcarra, was deployed to protect his family (13th), Anthony Mandrea was close to a penalty but Tougai kept a close eye (21st). And after several dangerous attacks, Nabil Bentaleb’s teammates made the difference following a great combination between Yassin Brahimi and Amin Ghouri, which concluded the latter. Very nervous from the start of the meeting, the former Porto player made a forehand move to slip between the two opponents and serve to Rennais. Clinically, the OL-trained player was unfazed and deceived Viscara after a slightly blocked shot.

A major blow for Algeria was saved by a faulty mandi

And while the Greens were dominant, their score advantage crumbled as soon as they returned from the locker room. On a harmless ball in behind the defense, Essa Mandi found a hole and Carmelo Algarnaz seized the opportunity to deceive Mandrea with an unstoppable shot into the top corner (1-1, 47th). Far from being stunned, Fenex quickly tried to gain advantage but great action between Amoura, Gowrie and Benzia ended with a blocked strike from the last city (49th). Engaging in the first period, Petkovic’s squad then fell apart in the second period. Around the hour mark, he almost watered down two big moves from Fernandez (57th) and Villamin (60th). And this lethargy cost Phenex dearly.

On an innocuous but very well-struck free kick, Sagredo took advantage of Mandre’s poor intervention to put his team ahead (1-2, 71st). Undeterred, the Algerians then went all out to equalize. Then Monsef Bakrar’s entry did much better. It was certainly the self-sacrifice of the New York striker who perfectly served Yassin Benzia who tricked Vizcarra into equalizing (2-2, 81st). The OL-trained player also came close to overturning everything in the action below, but the Bolivian goalkeeper made a stunning save (82nd). And after a few attacks in the final minutes, Algeria finally won thanks to Asa Mandi following a good cross from Kendoussi (3-2, from 90+4). With this victory at the end of the match after a spirited first period, Phenex lost his footing on several swings in concentration but showed great character to win in the end. We have to do better against South Africa on Tuesday (10pm).