Yorgos Lanthimos’ next film will be a remake of a Korean film

Filming on the project is expected to begin this summer, in the UK and New York.

when Poor creatures has won only five awards at the BAFTAs, including Best Actress Emma Stone, Diversity announces it Yorgos Lanthimos He is preparing to shoot his next film. Produced by Ari AsterThe film is a remake of a South Korean black comedy Save the Green PlanetDirected by Jung Joon-hwan In 2003.

The plot tells the story of a young man who tortures a businessman into kidnapping him because he is convinced that he is an alien who has assumed human form. The balance of power will fluctuate between the young man, his devoted girlfriend, the businessman and the private detective. The project was in the works for several years. Initially, he was the director of the original Jan Jun-hwan Who was supposed to do the remake?

But before this remake project, the filmmaker currently has another film in post-production which will be the next film to release. This film is called Kind kindness and tells three different stories with the same cast in each story. So the actors will play three different roles throughout the film. He finds artists with whom he has already collaborated Emma Stone And William Defoe. with them, Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley, Hunter Schafer And Hong Chow will come and help them.

No other relevant information Kind kindness or a remake of Save the Green Planet. for its part, Poor creatures It received eleven Oscar nominations, making it a serious challenger Oppenheimer (11 nominations) and Barbie (7 nominations).

