Glorilla drops her “Ehthang Ehthang” tracklist

Summer is about to lock in GloRilla. This week, the Memphis rapper is set to release his new mixtape, Ahthang Ahthang. The mixtape precedes Megan’s international tour with Stallion, where she will serve as Hot Girl Summer TourNo opener.

But it won’t be the only collaboration between the two rap powerhouses. we Ahthang AhthangMeg and Glo have a collaboration called “Wanna Be” which, although not yet released, is sure to be the song of the summer.

Glo also recruited our cover stars Moneybagg Yo, Finesse 2X and more to appear on the mixtape, which — if it’s his infectious hit “Yeah Glo!” Like anything. – will be repeated for the near future.

You can see the full tracklist below.

1. “Yes Glow!”

2. “All Dere” feat. Moneybag yo

3. “Nun of Dame”

4. “No Bih”

5. The “Wanna Be” feat. Stallion to Megan

6. “Op Sh*t”

7. “Aite” feat. Kevin Mooney

8. “Kharab Bih 4 Ya” feat. Boston Ritchie

9. The “Chali Da Glow” feat. Beauty 2X

10. “High AF”

11. “GMFU PT. 2”

12. “In Date Mode”

Ahthang Ahthang 4/5 is out via CMG and Interscope Records. Get more information here.

Some of the artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.