Kanye West claims he ‘washed’ Kendrick Lamar and Drake

The US The rap game has been put into “frenzy” mode since the release of the song “Like That”. Featuring Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar. A piece in which K.Dot takes on some of her rivals including Drake and J.Cole, with whom he is often compared in terms of status and career. Joe Drizzy apparently reacted on stage, Another rapper joined the “clash,” even though no one invited him: Kanye West.

We knew about the rivalry between Kanye and Drake, even if the rivalry between the two artists has died down in recent years. However, we didn’t know that “Yeezus” also wanted to attack Kendrick. This is what he has just done in an Instagram post, which we can read: “Everybody knows I crushed Kendrick on ‘No More Parties in LA.’ Everybody knows I trashed Drake in concert to free Larry Hoover”. He goes on to describe all the crazy things he has done during his career: His albums, his business with Adidas, …

🚨 Kanye West tackled Drake and Kendrick Lamar tonight: “Everybody knows I washed Kendrick on our feat “No More Parties in LA.” Everyone knows I bashed Drake at a Larry Hoover concert. There is only one goat » 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ddIyAc0oQn — Frenchrapus 🇺🇸 (@Frenchrapus) March 28, 2024

ends with a message “There is only one goat”, often in modesty with Kanye West. We don’t really know what to think about all of this, except that the next few days could be interesting if Kendrick or Drake ever decide to respond. We also have no opinion on this GOAT story: Jo Kanye West’s impact on culture is obviously greater than Drake’s (a great hitmaker but one who didn’t change the game with his music), For Kendrick, it’s even less clear. K.Dot may have released fewer of Kanye’s albums and be less musically “edgy”, but he had a huge impact…