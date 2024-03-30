Entertainment

Kanye West claims he ‘washed’ Kendrick Lamar and Drake

Photo of Admin Admin46 mins ago
0 41 1 minute read

The US The rap game has been put into “frenzy” mode since the release of the song “Like That”. Featuring Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar. A piece in which K.Dot takes on some of her rivals including Drake and J.Cole, with whom he is often compared in terms of status and career. Joe Drizzy apparently reacted on stage, Another rapper joined the “clash,” even though no one invited him: Kanye West.

We knew about the rivalry between Kanye and Drake, even if the rivalry between the two artists has died down in recent years. However, we didn’t know that “Yeezus” also wanted to attack Kendrick. This is what he has just done in an Instagram post, which we can read: “Everybody knows I crushed Kendrick on ‘No More Parties in LA.’ Everybody knows I trashed Drake in concert to free Larry Hoover”. He goes on to describe all the crazy things he has done during his career: His albums, his business with Adidas, …

ends with a message “There is only one goat”, often in modesty with Kanye West. We don’t really know what to think about all of this, except that the next few days could be interesting if Kendrick or Drake ever decide to respond. We also have no opinion on this GOAT story: Jo Kanye West’s impact on culture is obviously greater than Drake’s (a great hitmaker but one who didn’t change the game with his music), For Kendrick, it’s even less clear. K.Dot may have released fewer of Kanye’s albums and be less musically “edgy”, but he had a huge impact…

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin46 mins ago
0 41 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Saoirse Ronan tipped for Oscar glory in 2025

7 days ago

These celebrities have married complete strangers

January 18, 2024

Follow your heart, Elizabeth Olsen

February 16, 2024

Bella Porch drops a new single ‘Koin Pash Nai’ with 6ARELYHUMAN

February 2, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button