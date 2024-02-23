With qualifying, what the Europa League brings for OM

February 23, 2024 at 6:55 pm by Thomas

The adventure continues for OM in the Europa League.

One match and first success OM for Jean-Louis Gasset on the bench, this Thursday evening’s winner of Shakhtar Donetsk (3-1) in the return match of the qualifying play-offs for the round of 16 of the 2023-2024 Europa League. The European adventure therefore continues for the Marseille club, allowing themselves some relief in the process. and 1.2 million euros more.

A qualified OM earns 1.2 million euros more

This is actually the eighth value in the distribution grid provided by UEFA for its competition. A million euros and a little more that is added to the rest is already won in this C3. That is 3.63 million euros in general bonuses for all teams, 2.31 million euros for results obtained in the group stage (three victories at 630,000 euros each and two draws at 210,000 euros).

Bonuses total over €13 million

Still second behind Brighton in Group B at 550,000 euros, multiplier bonuses over the last ten seasons that add up to 3.3 million euros and finally the so-called marketpool share that belongs to TV rights, which is close to 2.4 million euros. A total of around 13.7 million euros for Olympique de Marseille. The draw for the round of 16 of the competition is scheduled for this Friday. These matches will be played on March 7 and 14.

Bonuses won by OM in the Europa League

Participation = €3.63 million

Results bonus = €2.31 million

Ranking by multiplier = €3.3 million

Second place in group = €550,000

Play-off match = €500,000

Round of 16 = €1.2 million

Marketpool (estimate) = €2.4 million

Total = €13.73 million







