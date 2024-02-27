Zinedine Zidane, roaring announcement

Without a club since the end of his adventure at Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane is determined to quickly find a side and has opened the door to his next destination.

Zinedine Zidane is starting to find him for a long time. This spring will in fact mark his three years without a club. Since his hasty departure from Real Madrid in May 2021, the French world champion has not been short of requests, but the former Madrilenian has never been attracted by the various projects proposed.

The former playmaker is no less determined to return to service as a coach. Marseilles spoke again during an exchange with Sky Sport Italia on the sidelines of the launch of a documentary on Marcelo Lippi, who opened the door to a big return to Serie A. ” why not ? “, He responded, adding: “Anything can happen, at the moment I’m doing something else but I’m sure I’ll be back on the bench, I’d love to. »

“Lippy made me what I am”

Zinedine Zidane also looked back on his difficult first steps in Serie A when he arrived at Juventus in the summer of 1996. An opportunity to pay tribute to Marcello Lippi, his first coach at the Bianconeri, the origins of his arrival in Piedmont. “Marcelo Lippi is the one who brought me to Juventus, the first one who believed in me and who let me play.” He pointed out.

“It wasn’t easy for him, I came from France, everything was different, but Lippi made me what I became later, he added. He wanted me to be there when things were bad at first. We won and did good things. » In five years at Juventus, Zinedine Zidane won two Italian championship titles, one UEFA Super Cup, one Intercontinental Cup and played in two Champions League finals.