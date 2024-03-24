Top 14 – Opinion of Midol de Bayonne – La Rochelle: Tevita Tatafu, a little closer to the blues

Very good once again against Stade Rochelles, right-back Tevita Tatafu, if he continues to perform of this caliber, will find himself at international level sooner or later. There is no longer a shadow of doubt about it.

The weeks follow one another and are the same for him Tevita Tatafu. Stirring up Pau at the start of March with an impressive, devastating breakthrough in the middle of the field against Lyon during CL et Blanc’s last home match, the right wing once again showed its muscles against La Rochelle. On Jean Dogger’s pitch, the 21-year-old was solid in the closed scrum and above all he roared to the devastating percussion, with the delight of the Basque public, where he carried fourteen of his teammates with him. On the ground, the boy scratched the ball until the Maritimes got sick and he scored, apparently, the only roving try of the game. His first, in fact, with the Bayonne jersey.

Luke Tagayta’s knee injury at the end of February pushed Tatafu forward. The Tongan has, in fact, started the last three matches and it is hard to see Gregory Patat not getting his start against Toulon next weekend at Anoeta. with the absence of Fijian with golden hands, Tatafu, usually rotates around 50, playing more in each match. He spent 65 minutes on the pitch against Lyon. He was substituted after the hour mark against La Rochelle. ” At matches, Tevita should increase the amount of repetitions of the tasks, Gregory Patat explained in late November. Today, on the 40th or 45th, we see a decrease in intensity on this side. It should reach 60 minutes. » His recent performances show that he has progressed in this area and every week, the jersey of the French team comes closer. Eligible for the Blues in November, will he be called upon to challenge Japan, the Blacks and Argentina?