Winners at Clermont, Marseille continue ahead of the Europa League

On the occasion of the 24th day of Ligue 1, OM won (1-5) this Saturday at the Clermont pitch.

Olympique de Marseille won this Saturday on the 24th day of Ligue 1 on the pitch of Clermont Foot 6 (1-5). Fokkens opened the scoring through Ndiaye (23rd) but Auvergnats equalized through Boutoba (53rd). . OM then stepped up and made the difference thanks to goals from Aubameyang (59th), Kloss (67th), Louis Henrique (80th) and Maumbagna (90th + 2). Marseille temporarily occupy 6th place with Lens who travel to Lyon on Sunday. A good operation ahead of the Europa League round of 16 first leg, against Villarreal on Wednesday at the Velodrome. Clermont are bottom of League 1.

Marseille entered their meeting perfectly. With great offensive pressure from the first moments, Jean-Louis Gasset’s men stayed high in the Clermont half of the field. But they used this first recovered ball clumsily, as Ismaila Sir missed two chances on the right side of the area (7E.19E). Jonathan Klose, in fine form for his side, didn’t hesitate to find his partners in the penalty area then to get behind Clermontois. But after a missed cross to Aubameyang, Ndia followed up well and finally pushed the ball into the back of the net to give OM the advantage (0-1, 22E).

Clermont will believe it for a few minutes

At the back, Balerdi had to work twice but apart from that, Clermontois didn’t really look dangerous and the Olympians logically took the lead at the break. The second period started much like the first, with numerous chances for Marseille but the Olympians were unable to capitalize on this dominance. Then it was Bilal Boutoba who rebelled for CF 63. The former Marseille man deceived Pau Lopez from close range to bring his side back level (1-1, 52E). But Clermont’s hope lasted only a few minutes.

Stung, Marseille then reacted in the best possible way. More often than not, it was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who put OM back on track in two phases (1-2, 58E) before Kloss scored a break goal a few minutes later (1-3, 66E). Stunned, Clermontio was unable to respond to the blows delivered by the Phocaeans. At the very end of the match, they were sinking and the entrants took the opportunity to have fun. Louis Henrique (1-4, 80E) and Faris Mombagna (1-5, 90+3E) came to add to the bill at the end of the meeting.

Thanks to this success, the Olympians temporarily move up to 6th place but most of all they are full of confidence ahead of the week’s European meeting. Clermont stays red at the bottom and sees maintenance slowly slip away.