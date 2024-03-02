Tadez Pogacar solo winner, Benoit Cosnefroy, Lenny Martinez and Christophe Laporte in top 10

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) crushed the 18th edition of the Strade Bianche on Saturday. The Slovenian went solo more than 80 km from the finish, and was never caught.

Untouchable Tedej Pogachar! The Slovenian from UAE Team Emirates won the 18th edition of the Strade Bianche on Saturday, putting his opponents to shame. With the last three escapees – Mark Donovan (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team), Anders Helland Johannessen (UNO-X Mobility) and Dion Smith (Intermarche – Wanti) – captured just over 100km from the finish, the battle between the favorites could begin. is Without a race winner in 2019, Julian Alaphilippe, a fisherman at the start of the season, suffered a fall and was forced to quit again.

Tadez Pogacar was of no use to fans of suspense, leaving alone 82 km from the finish. Already the winner of the Strade Bianche in 2022, the Slovenian has left no chance for another favourite. Last year’s race winner Tom Pidcock (INOS Grenadiers), fourth (+3’50), behind Toms Skujins (Liddle – Track), second (+2’46), and Maxim van Gill (Lotto Destiny) third (+2′ 50). Frenchman Christophe Laporte was very different, his Wisma – Liege training bike had no effect on the race, and he finished 10th. The best Frenchman, Benoit Cosnefroy (Decathlon AG2R La Mondial) finished 6th, Lenny Martinez (Groupe – FDJ), 8th.

Tadej Pogacar brings the UAE team his 11th win of the season, and gives himself his 64th career win. On his track record: two Tours de France, three Tours of Lombardy, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Tour of Flanders, Amstel Gold Race. And now two successes on the famous Italian white routes.

Relive the race.