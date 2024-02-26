When and on what channel can you watch the first Grand Prix of the season?

The Formula 1 World Championship for the start of this 2024 season will begin on Saturday 2 March in Bahrain (4 p.m.).

After long months of waiting, Formula 1 is finally back. The single-seaters will return to the track in Bahrain on Saturday 2 March at 4pm for the first Grand Prix of the 2024 season. For this first Grand Prix, all eyes will inevitably be on Max Verstappen, the triple world champion. At the end of three days of testing, the Dutchman’s Red Bull once again looks to be a cut above the rest, but beware of the first surprise. This season will also be Lewis Hamilton’s last season at Mercedes as he joins the legendary Scuderia Ferrari and Charles Leclerc next season.

The Bahrain Grand Prix will start at 4pm and will be followed on broadcast Canal+. This first meeting of the season will also be commented live on our website Figaro.