Germany then planned several changes against Chile, with Deschamps warning his players

France coach Didier Deschamps told his players that they did not like the face they showed against Germany (0-2) on Saturday. As planned before this defeat, he will make several changes against Chile in Tuesday’s friendly in Marseille (9pm).

If he didn’t boo the players publicly, Didier Deschamps didn’t like the face the Blues showed against Germany (0-2) in Saturday’s friendly in Lyon. And the coach informed him during the video session. He inevitably regretted the lack of aggression and intensity which is forgivable at this level. “DD” refocused his players without being an alarmist. He is not worried about the future but wanted to mark the occasion so it doesn’t happen again when this international window is the last before Germany prepares for the Euros next summer.

Mbappé and Tchouaméni should be renewed, at least six entrants in the eleven

A number of changes are planned for this Tuesday’s match against Chile at 9pm, not as a result of the first match scenario. Deschamps had already announced that he would rotate. Before making a decision, Deschamps will first discuss with certain players to find out each other’s physical forms. With matches every three days, he will no doubt be looking forward to learning from this Monday evening session. According to the first reports, captain Kylian Mbappé and Aurélien Tchouaméni should continue and start against La Roja.

Other players, the substitutes against Germany, will start this time. That should be the case for goalkeeper Mike Mignon, who was kept out against the Germans with a hamstring strain. Ibrahima Konate and Jonathan Kloss should line up in front of him in the center and on the right of defense respectively, as should Eduardo Kamavinga in midfield. Finally, Olivier Giroud and Randall Kolo Muani should support Kylian Mbappe in attack.

The new arrivals will profoundly change the composition of the team compared to the one that started against Germany by surprise after seven seconds of play on Florian Wirtz’s gem. A logical rotation at this time of year when most international players are engaged in a busy schedule with huge deadlines to make it to their championships or European Cups.

FH with J.Re and AP in Marseille