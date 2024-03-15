“Always the same thing”, Manchester City sporting director fed up with Real Madrid reunion

For the third season in a row, Manchester City and Real Madrid find themselves in the Champions League final. The Citizens’ sporting director, Txiki Begiristain, was not particularly pleased…

“It’s always the same thing.” Manchester City’s Sporting Director Txiki Begiristain was stunned after the Champions League quarter-final draw. The Citizens, the outgoing winners, will face Real Madrid for the third consecutive time in the competition. In 2021 and 2022 the two clubs faced each other in the semi-finals (one qualification for the final for each side), this time the encounter taking place a round earlier.

Begiristain tired but not worried

Manchester City’s sporting director would love to find a new opponent in this phase of the Champions League. “What’s the problem again, I’m tired of this ball, it’s always the same thing,” he told Spanish media. “The draw is the same as last year, we replace Liverpool with Arsenal… We will try to remember what happened last year and we managed to reach the final. They are the ones who have the most titles and this continuity is always in the final stage… We consider ourselves strong, we have a great Champions League, we are on a good run and these are the trends.

Believing in his club, Txiki Begiristen does not forget the special link between Real and the Champions League. “This is their competition. Historically they have had poor results in the league and they have done best in the Champions League. The competition is coming and whatever happens, this year they are at the top of their game in La Liga.”

Manchester City can still win three titles at the end of the season and this is a goal that Kshiki Begirist has stated. “We want all three, we’re in the cup quarter-finals against Newcastle, we’re only one point behind in the Premier League and we’re still doing great things.”