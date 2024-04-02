Wind Advisory issued for parts of Western New York

Hold on to your hats today because it will be very windy in parts of western New York.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of southern western New York that will last until this afternoon.

The advisory is in effect for Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties, including the cities of Jamestown, Orchard Park and Springville.

Wind gusts could reach 50 mph with gusts between 20 and 30 mph.

Today should be a very warm day in Western New York with our high temperatures reaching the mid 60s.

Showers will start from western direction today afternoon.

After the rain today we will see a bit of a chill the rest of the week with temperatures dropping into the 40’s the rest of the week. It should stay dry for the rest of the week and into early next week.

