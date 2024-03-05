Kate Beckinsale shares pictures of the order of service at her stepfather’s memorial





She returned to Instagram to post images for the first time since Roy was not included in the In Memoriam segment during the 77th BAFTAs held on February 18.

As well as pictures from the memorial service, Kate shared snaps of her stunning BAFTA outfit as she thanked the hotel she was staying at that night for ‘taking care of her during a really difficult time’.

She looked stunning in a black dress as she posed up a storm for images as she gave a recap of the past few weeks.

The order of service revealed that he was cremated on Monday 19 February at Mortlake Cemetery near Kew in west London.

She also shared a second look at the document which had a sweet message along with more pictures of Roy.

It read: ‘We want to thank you, our family and friends, for your loving support and for being with us today to honor and remember Roy.

‘Please join us afterwards to celebrate him and his life, share memories and stories and inevitably remember him, knowing how much he would have enjoyed such a gathering’.

A few days ago, British actress Kate confirmed the death of her TV director stepfather with a video montage that included a quick announcement that he had died.

Kate revealed she had spoken to BAFTA bosses about Roy’s inclusion in the show’s In Memoriam segment, which honors stars and industry members, but was told they could not guarantee he would appear.

During last weekend’s ceremony, Hannah Waddingham performed a pared-down version of Cyndi Lauper’s Time After Time in the BAFTAs’ in-memorial segment, with several stars paying tribute, but Roy did not feature.

She looked stunning in a black dress with a racy corset design as she stepped out at the BAFTAs

During the ceremony last week, Hannah Waddingham performed a pared-down version of Cyndi Lauper’s Time After Time in the memorial segment.

A BAFTA spokesperson said in a statement to MailOnline: ‘We are deeply saddened to hear of the recent death of Roy Battersby – he was a celebrated and trailblazing director.

‘Roy Battersby was awarded the Alan Clarke Award, BAFTA Special Television Award in 1996. We confirm that he will be honored at our upcoming BAFTA Television Awards in May and that he has been honored on our website.’

Names include actresses Jane Birkin, Glynis Jones, Shirley Anne Field and Piper Laurie, and actors Julian Sands, Richard Roundtree.

Also in attendance were film critic Derek Malcolm, drama teacher Anna Sher, South Korean actor Lee Seun-kyun, screenwriter and playwright Bo Goldman, film director and television producer William Friedkin, and filmmaker Horace Owe.

Singer Tina Turner, actress and politician Glenda Jackson, actor Carl Weathers, filmmaker Paul Hitchcock, singer and actor Harry Belafonte and actor Sir Michael Gambon, among others, were also featured.

In her caption, she wrote: ‘Here’s a photo of Colin Wayland after I presented my stepdad with a lifetime achievement BAFTA for his incredible work in television from ‘Leeds United!’ About the first all-women strike in the garment trade…

‘Roll On For O Clock’, documentary ‘The Body’ with music by Roger Waters and commentary by poet Adrian Mitchell, the first seven episodes of ‘Tomorrow’s World’ for Cracker…

‘Between the Lines, Inspector Morse, A Touch of Frost, the first Edward Bond play written for television, starring the late Bernard Hill and the late, Charlotte Coleman and countless others…

Kate urged the BAFTA Board to change their email policy following her communication with her.

Kate shared a snap of a text message from an unknown person, which read: ‘Hi Kate, I’ve spoken to the CEO of BAFTA, who is of course very apologetic. She is very sorry for the email and what it has caused.’

‘I hope they find a way to get this to you, but so far all they’ve said is that I apologize’.

Kate continued: ‘I’ve had so many DMs from family members of people in the British film industry who have passed away who received the same cold emails and were equally saddened by them.

‘Ninety per cent of people working in film and TV are working class people who are not well paid or treated particularly well.

‘In lieu of an apology, which is now futile, I would like a public and permanent assurance that BAFTA make a major change to their policy of emailing anyone who has been bereaved; Whether that person is a DP, sound or VFX technician, costume department, editor, electrician, grip or carpenter, someone like Roy is respected.

‘These people make up the heart and soul of our industry and it’s a business. They regularly have to sacrifice time with their families, are abroad for important events, anniversaries, school plays or until Christmas, they don’t want to be cared for like sick relatives because they have to work very long hours for their food. families

‘If BAFTA is really an organization that celebrates those who work in this industry, I want to make sure that this is the last time they send an email to the families of any of its workers with such a dismissive and cold tone, even if it’s the person in the end. . Whether the query is able to be included in the segment or not.’

She added: ‘And if not, the email needs to be doubly kind and celebrate their contribution. My stepfather knew the names of everyone working on his set, from the camera operator to the caterer, and once stopped production because the focus puller wasn’t paid. This would be what he wanted. Thanks again X.’

Kate’s actress mother Judy Law married Roy in 1997, 18 years after the death of Kate’s father, Porridge star Richard Beckinsale; Seen in 1986

Kate had earlier shared a picture of Roy being treated at the hospital

Kate’s mother Judy married Roy 18 years after her father Porridge star Richard Beckinsale died.

Roy enjoyed a successful career as a director, working on major British on-screen hits including Inspector Morse and Cracker. His most recent directing credit was for a 2006 episode of Touch of Frost.

Kate’s biological father Richard Beckinsale was known for his roles as Lenny Godber in the BBC sitcom Porridge and Alan Moore in the ITV sitcom Rising Damp.

He also had a daughter – Samantha, 55 – who is his only child from his marriage to Margaret Bradley.