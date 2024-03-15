United States: After being slammed by Kanye West, Drake responds to him

They were very close friends at that time. Gradually, rappers Kanye West and Drake started looking at each other like china dogs. It was on the web that the American rapper attacked his Canadian counterpart. The latter did not take enough time to respond on social networks either.

Attacked by Kanye West, Drake also responds to him on the web

Kanye West and Drake were best friends. The two American and Canadian rappers admired each other. It also led to collaborations together. Tension started between them. After friction and reconciliation between the two friends, the friendship deteriorated further.

Ye, as he’s also called, lashed out at Drake in a lengthy message on Instagram. ”Just know they tried to destroy me and here we are with the No. 1 song in the world. “F*ck Drake for taking lil Dirk from me at the start of the ‘Vultures’ rollout, I’ll come back to you if I think about other people but you shit.”, he wrote. The American rapper later deleted his post.

The Canadian rapper did not remain silent and decided to respond to Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband on social networks as well. Drake used an old video on his X account by American rapper, 50 Cent, in which the latter defended himself against insults from American boxer Floyd Mayweather at the time: “I woke up, looked at the computer, and it said Floyd, ‘Fuck T.I., Fuck Nelly and Fuck Fifty.’ I say to myself: “Why me? Nellie slept with your baby mama, then she took your fiance. Call her a ‘fuck’ instead.”.