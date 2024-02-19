Entertainment

Shawn Mendes is jumping half-naked in the snow

Photo of Admin Admin1 day ago
0 74 2 minutes read

Shawn Mendes is jumping half-naked in the snow

Shawn Mendes likes to recharge his batteries in nature and in his underwear. Holy Shaun! Image: Instagram, Capture.

people

The Canadian singer proved once again that he’s not afraid of the elements…much to the delight of his fans.

01/09/2024, 2:56 pm01/09/2024, 4:53 pm

More “entertainment”

Stitch Incoming! Shawn Mendes is not shy, nor elsewhere, proof. We report that the artist has posted a video on his Instagram account enjoying the snow 20 minutes This Tuesday. Nothing special so far, you might say, he’s just a 25-year-old enjoying the snow with his friends. Interpreters other than that What are we dying for? Literally… in boxers. in underwear. In underwear, that is.

We see him leaving a villa, his smartphone attached to his arm, and running through the snow, shoeless and half-naked, but not shivering. Falling into a pile of snow, we hear him exclaim:

“It’s cold bro”

No, no joke.

He then hops on a red sled and begins a descent worthy of the flat country. In the caption, the Pickering native (just east of Toronto) calmly writes:

“You can take the boy out of Canada”

Shawn, a vacationer who respects the traditions of his country.

Pictures 👇

Video: Instagram

“It’s cold!”

Video: Instagram

Even beyond its borders, Shawn continues to do very… Canadian things, making many Internet users smile in the comments. He did not hesitate to tease his idol:

“My brother is trying to be Elsa from Frozen😭”

“Typical Activity of the Average Canadian”

“It gives me frostbite”

“Go put on boys’ clothes, you’ll get pneumonia.”

“Shawn: “That’s cold, bro” Um dude, what did you expect? 😭»

“The Floridian in me is freaking out over these pics 🤣🤣🤣”

The singer had already shown his taste for the cold, because in December 2022, he posted a video in which he bathed in an icy river, recalls. 20 minutes.

How nice we are, here is the video 👇

Video: Instagram

Cold, the man who explained on Instagram a few days ago that what better cure is to “work on yourself to accept life’s hard blows”.

(join)

Never have a snowball fight with a baseball player

Because they are everywhere, here are AI generated images 👇

1/13

Because they are everywhere, here are the AI-generated images

An AI-generated trump in the middle of an ayahuasca session in the jungle.

Source: reddit

Share on FacebookShare on

French-speaking videographer Nico Capone, who participated in season 13 of “Dancing with the Stars”, was the victim of numerous grossophobic comments on the web.

dance with the stars It hasn’t even started yet that the web has started focusing on the candidate. At the center of criticism: The French-speaking candidate, Nicolas Scuderi, is known to Internet users for his “prank” videos. Tidy in the company of his wife Daniela. It will be in the hands of dancer and choreographer Inès Vandamme on the TF1 set from Friday.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin1 day ago
0 74 2 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Release date, cast and more

3 weeks ago

Marie-Adele Coppin goes to Dubai

3 weeks ago

21-year-old Jenna Ortega shocks internet users with sex scene with 52-year-old actor

2 weeks ago

Masters of the Air Clip Shows Austin Butler’s WW2 Pilot Flying Skills

January 10, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button