Shawn Mendes is jumping half-naked in the snow
Shawn Mendes likes to recharge his batteries in nature and in his underwear. Holy Shaun! Image: Instagram, Capture.
people
The Canadian singer proved once again that he’s not afraid of the elements…much to the delight of his fans.
01/09/2024, 2:56 pm01/09/2024, 4:53 pm
More “entertainment”
Stitch Incoming! Shawn Mendes is not shy, nor elsewhere, proof. We report that the artist has posted a video on his Instagram account enjoying the snow 20 minutes This Tuesday. Nothing special so far, you might say, he’s just a 25-year-old enjoying the snow with his friends. Interpreters other than that What are we dying for? Literally… in boxers. in underwear. In underwear, that is.
We see him leaving a villa, his smartphone attached to his arm, and running through the snow, shoeless and half-naked, but not shivering. Falling into a pile of snow, we hear him exclaim:
“It’s cold bro”
No, no joke.
He then hops on a red sled and begins a descent worthy of the flat country. In the caption, the Pickering native (just east of Toronto) calmly writes:
“You can take the boy out of Canada”
Shawn, a vacationer who respects the traditions of his country.
Pictures 👇
Video: Instagram
“It’s cold!”
Video: Instagram
Even beyond its borders, Shawn continues to do very… Canadian things, making many Internet users smile in the comments. He did not hesitate to tease his idol:
“My brother is trying to be Elsa from Frozen😭”
“Typical Activity of the Average Canadian”
“It gives me frostbite”
“Go put on boys’ clothes, you’ll get pneumonia.”
“Shawn: “That’s cold, bro” Um dude, what did you expect? 😭»
“The Floridian in me is freaking out over these pics 🤣🤣🤣”
The singer had already shown his taste for the cold, because in December 2022, he posted a video in which he bathed in an icy river, recalls. 20 minutes.
How nice we are, here is the video 👇
Video: Instagram
Cold, the man who explained on Instagram a few days ago that what better cure is to “work on yourself to accept life’s hard blows”.
(join)
Never have a snowball fight with a baseball player
Because they are everywhere, here are AI generated images 👇
French-speaking videographer Nico Capone, who participated in season 13 of “Dancing with the Stars”, was the victim of numerous grossophobic comments on the web.
dance with the stars It hasn’t even started yet that the web has started focusing on the candidate. At the center of criticism: The French-speaking candidate, Nicolas Scuderi, is known to Internet users for his “prank” videos. Tidy in the company of his wife Daniela. It will be in the hands of dancer and choreographer Inès Vandamme on the TF1 set from Friday.