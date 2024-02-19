Shawn Mendes is jumping half-naked in the snow

Shawn Mendes likes to recharge his batteries in nature and in his underwear. Holy Shaun! Image: Instagram, Capture.

The Canadian singer proved once again that he’s not afraid of the elements…much to the delight of his fans.

01/09/2024, 2:56 pm 01/09/2024, 4:53 pm

Stitch Incoming! Shawn Mendes is not shy, nor elsewhere, proof. We report that the artist has posted a video on his Instagram account enjoying the snow 20 minutes This Tuesday. Nothing special so far, you might say, he’s just a 25-year-old enjoying the snow with his friends. Interpreters other than that What are we dying for? Literally… in boxers. in underwear. In underwear, that is.

We see him leaving a villa, his smartphone attached to his arm, and running through the snow, shoeless and half-naked, but not shivering. Falling into a pile of snow, we hear him exclaim:

“It’s cold bro” No, no joke.

He then hops on a red sled and begins a descent worthy of the flat country. In the caption, the Pickering native (just east of Toronto) calmly writes:

“You can take the boy out of Canada” Shawn, a vacationer who respects the traditions of his country.

Pictures 👇 Video: Instagram

“It’s cold!” Video: Instagram

Even beyond its borders, Shawn continues to do very… Canadian things, making many Internet users smile in the comments. He did not hesitate to tease his idol:

“My brother is trying to be Elsa from Frozen😭”

“Typical Activity of the Average Canadian”

“It gives me frostbite”

“Go put on boys’ clothes, you’ll get pneumonia.”

“Shawn: “That’s cold, bro” Um dude, what did you expect? 😭»

“The Floridian in me is freaking out over these pics 🤣🤣🤣”

The singer had already shown his taste for the cold, because in December 2022, he posted a video in which he bathed in an icy river, recalls. 20 minutes.

How nice we are, here is the video 👇 Video: Instagram

Cold, the man who explained on Instagram a few days ago that what better cure is to “work on yourself to accept life’s hard blows”.

