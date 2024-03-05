Why this faux superheroine remains a model in the genre

If there is one thing to remember SicarioDirected by Denis Villeneuve and written by Taylor Sheridan, the character is played by Emily Blunt. Why is this heroine so criticized for being so attractive? Explanations.



Long before his attack on science fiction in Hollywood Dune And Dune 2, Blade Runner 2049 And First contact, director Denis Villeneuve left an impression with several films. There was a thriller between them Sicario, Written by Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Yellowstone), where Emily Blunt is drawn into the darkness Cartel War With Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro.

When it was released in 2015, Sicario Met with a nice little success. So there it was Sicario 2: Cartel War In 2018, but without a single element The most interesting of the first: Kate Messer’s character.

Why is this heroine, who was criticized so much at the time, really so attractive? Why is the story’s “weak point” ultimately its greatest strength? We return in detail to Taylor Sheridan’s brilliant writing.

Welcome to our analysis tunnel

“It can’t be a man?”

Already, a reality: there is a heroine Sicario There was anything but ease or convenience, quite the opposite. It was initially a deliberate choice by screenwriter Taylor Sheridan, and has become so over the years A real war against potential producersWho would have chosen him to be a man.

In 2015, Denis Villeneuve explained Indiewire : ” Many people were interested in Taylor Sheridan’s script, but who came to him He said: “It’s a great script, but it’s a female character, can’t it be a man?”. Taylor had the guts to say, “No, this is the story I want to tell, it’s a woman for a specific reason and I’m not going to change the script.” The first question he asked me when I met him was about him. And I replied that it suits me very well. »

Look for the intruder

