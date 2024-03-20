Amber Heard resurfaces and shares a rare photo of her daughter

Amber Heard “poisonous”: People close to Elon Musk “hated” the actress, according to her biographer

Amber Heard broke this relative media silence to celebrate the releaseAquaman and the Lost KingdomA film that a A box office flop, in its own way. “After all this time, Aquaman 2 made a splash (sorry, that’s too easy). Thanks to all my fans for their continued support and the return of Mera in Aquaman. thank you very much”, Wrote to the heroine. Johnny Depp’s ex published some photos with her daughter Unagh page On a film set. Two years old, she was born surrogate mother.

Drunk, Jason Momoa may have mocked Amber Heard during Aquaman 2: “She was dressed like Johnny Depp”

“Four years ago I decided I wanted a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now understand how important it is for women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destiny in this way.. I hope that one day we get to a point where we understand that it’s okay not to want a ring before having a crib,” She announced on April 8, 2021 shortly after the arrival of Unaag Page.