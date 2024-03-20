Entertainment

Amber Heard resurfaces and shares a rare photo of her daughter

Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 45 1 minute read

Amber Heard “poisonous”: People close to Elon Musk “hated” the actress, according to her biographer

Amber Heard broke this relative media silence to celebrate the releaseAquaman and the Lost KingdomA film that a A box office flop, in its own way. “After all this time, Aquaman 2 made a splash (sorry, that’s too easy). Thanks to all my fans for their continued support and the return of Mera in Aquaman. thank you very much”, Wrote to the heroine. Johnny Depp’s ex published some photos with her daughter Unagh page On a film set. Two years old, she was born surrogate mother.

Drunk, Jason Momoa may have mocked Amber Heard during Aquaman 2: “She was dressed like Johnny Depp”

Four years ago I decided I wanted a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now understand how important it is for women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destiny in this way.. I hope that one day we get to a point where we understand that it’s okay not to want a ring before having a crib,” She announced on April 8, 2021 shortly after the arrival of Unaag Page.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 45 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

All about Cecily and Mariel

2 weeks ago

The Devil Wears Prada Cast Reunites at SAG Awards: See Ann, Emily Rost Merrill | Hollywood

3 weeks ago

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at war: a new victory for the actor, he thwarted his former plans!

February 10, 2024

Merced on filming her first scene as Dina for Madam Web star Isabella US season 2 finale

February 16, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button