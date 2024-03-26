Anne Hathaway reflects on her struggles of becoming a mother

Anne Hathaway indulges in some personal beliefs. Naturally discreet when it comes to her personal life, the star of “The Devil Wears Prada” returned to motherhood in a column for “Vanity Fair,” mother of two children — Jonathan and Jake — with husband Adam Shulman. But the road to get there was not easy. “Given the pain I was going through trying to conceive, I would have felt insincere to express my happiness, when I know this story is more important to everyone,” she says.

“It was very hard to keep him to myself”

In 2015, Anne Hathaway was held for six weeks to perform in a theater when she suffered a miscarriage. She explained to “Vanity Fair”: “I was playing in a theater and I had to give birth on stage every night. (…) It was very difficult to keep it to myself, to be on stage and pretend everything was fine. (…) So when things were good for me, as I was on the other side – when you have to be happy for someone else – I wanted to say to my sisters: “You don’t always have to be attractive. . I see you. I am, and I have experienced this too.” It’s really, really hard to want something with your whole being and wonder if you’ve done something wrong. »

In 2019, it was through her Instagram page that Anne Hathaway announced that she was expecting her second child with Adam Shulman. In the caption of a photo of her rounded belly, the actress has already revealed that the road to motherhood was not easy: “All jokes aside, for all those who have infertility problems or have difficulty conceiving, know that she is not the one. Straight line, for either of my two pregnancies. Sending you lots of love. » A strong message, welcomed by more than three million subscribers at the time. “The one that broke my heart, blew my mind and gave me hope that for the next three years (this publication), almost every day, a woman came to me with tears, and I held her in my arms, because she suffered this pain. Alone inside her and suddenly, she wasn’t completely alone anymore. »