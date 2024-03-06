Sharon Stone and Isabelle Huppert in her puffy cape, sequins… 5 looks of the week

Who hasn’t thought of walking the ultra glamorous red carpet with a blanket on their back? A selection of looks that were detour-worthy this week: Sharon Stone and her blanket-style cape or Zendaya and her outfit straight out of the Givenchy archives. Just bright.Which will inspire you for your next red carpet outings?

Every time she walks the red carpet, Sharon Stone lights up her outfit better than anyone. At the Berlin International Film Festival, the 65-year-old actress caused a sensation with an unusual accessory: A huge black capedraped and puffed to perfection, which she had fun projecting from left to right to the delight of photographers.

Sharon Stone on the red carpet at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Britta Pedersen/AP/SIPA/© Britta Pedersen/AP/SIPA



Contrasting the statement piece, she wore a fitted white dress and stark black opera gloves. Perfect look Signed Dolce & GabbanaShe attends theater on the red carpet (which she loves).

Sharon Stone on the red carpet at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Tim Brand//SIPA/ © Tim Brand/Shutterstock/SIPA



Zendaya shares an archive piece (again).

After rocking the internet with a completely robotic look, Zendaya continues her promotional tour for “Dune: Part Two” with more notable outfits. This week in Seoul, the actress was able to get A vintage Givenchy outfitIt was first seen on the catwalk in 1999 during the Fall-Winter collection show.

Zendaya in Seoul (South Korea), February 22, 2024.

Getty Images / © 2024 Han Myung-gu



Show off the secretary look with a tailored skirt, matching jacket, opaque tights and high heels. Christian, Zendaya attracted attention. An outfit that is particularly notable for its laser-red electronic chip pattern and which allows him to push the limits of his synthetic creativity.

Zendaya in Seoul (South Korea), February 22, 2024.

Getty Images / © 2024 Han Myung-gu



And Heidi Klum became Audrey Hepburn…

This time, it’s not for her famous Halloween costume that Heidi Klum has attracted attention. The German model was honored at the People’s Choice Awards Audrey Hepburn With a look inspired by the movie “Diamonds on the Coach”.

Heidi Klum at the People’s Choice Awards on February 18, 2024 in Los Angeles.

ImageSpace/Sipa USA/SIPA / © ImageSpace/Sipa USA/SIPA



With her pearl necklace, short black dress and XXL train, Heidi Klum revisited the iconic look of the legendary Hollywood actress.

Heidi Klum at the People’s Choice Awards on February 18, 2024 in Los Angeles.

ImageSpace/Sipa USA/SIPA / © ImageSpace/Sipa USA/SIPA



Kylie Minogue, metallic glamour

After Heidi Klum, it was Kylie Minogue who took to the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, February 18, opting for the metallic trend of the moment. In a pleated dress with a metallic green square bustier Turkish brand Raisa VanessaIt sparkled brightly.

Kylie Minogue at the People’s Choice Awards on February 18, 2024 in Los Angeles.

Walter / Bestimage / © Walter / Bestimage



Kylie Minogue completed her look with jewelry from jewelry brand Vrai and Christian Louboutin heels. A sexy and daring touch Stayed true to her usual style, with a high slit.

Kylie Minogue at the People’s Choice Awards on February 18, 2024 in Los Angeles.

Backgrid USA / BestImage / © Backgrid USA / BestImage



Isabelle Huppert, glowing green in Berlin

On the Berlinale red carpet, she chose green. Isabelle Huppert dazzled in a bright green Balenciaga dress, embellished with fringes and sequins. With structured shoulder pads and a turtleneck, this creation gave her a completely different silhouette, bold, irresistible and elegant.