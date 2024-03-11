Whistling and ringing in the ears that ruin your life. How to get rid of it?

Tinnitus can ruin your daily life! How to get rid of it?

Mark Hay 03/11/2024 06:00 5 minutes

Tinnitus can have a profound effect on you And ruining your daily life too! Whether you know it or not, tinnitus results An incessant hum that will ring in your ears for long minutes. While some people are not affected by this tinnitus, others struggle with these sharp sounds on a daily basis.

EAbout 15% of the world’s population experiences these types of intermittent or continuous phantom sounds.

Tinnitus is often considered Whistling, crackling or ringing in the ears. In fact, tinnitus affects millions of people worldwide.

How can we explain that some people are affected by this tinnitus? How to get rid of it. Answers to these questions in our article.

Tinnitus: What is it?

Tinnitus is real Small sounds that you hear in your ears in the absence of external stimuli.

Extrinsic stimuli: Extrinsic stimuli are media introduced during group interviews that stimulate discussion by eliciting participants’ reactions to the discussed themes.

Actually, tinnitus can be classified into two categories: There is subjective tinnitus and objective tinnitus.

Subjective tinnitus is a sound that is perceived only by the affected person. Objective tinnitus is a rare phenomenon Very little Because the sound can be heard by others.

today, The exact cause of this tinnitus is difficult to explain. Tinnitus can damage hearing, is caused by repeated exposure to loud noises, and is sometimes very unpleasant.s, ear infections, and even circulatory problems.

According to recent findings, About 15% of the world's population is said to experience these types of intermittent or continuous phantom sounds. So tinnitus doesn't just affect a small portion of the population! According to studies, this is the risk of suffering from tinnitus It is more for people working in noisy environment or among the elderly.

Tinnitus that ruins your life!



In fact, tinnitus can significantly Affects the mental health and quality of life of the people concerned. Affected people may suffer from stress, anxiety and depression.

Sleep can also be disturbed and concentration can be greatly affected. Hence tinnitus can ruin the lives of those who suffer from it on a daily basis.

How to get rid of it?



good news, Medical treatment exists For everyday life and to provide relief to people affected by tinnitus. Yes, tinnitus can be managed.

Many medical treatments exist to relieve tinnitus.

Medical treatments vary from specially designed hearing aids to white noise generators.

In addition, Certain medications can help relieve the symptoms of tinnitus.

There are also therapeutic approaches, such as sound therapy and cognitive behavioral therapy. Both of them have shown their effectiveness in supporting patients suffering from tinnitus.

How to prevent them?

To prevent tinnitus, You have to remember to protect your ears! It is therefore strongly recommended to use hearing protection in noisy environments. It is absolutely necessary to avoid loud noises for too long.

If you suffer from tinnitus, do not hesitate to contact your treating doctor. The latter will be able to direct you to an appropriate health professional.