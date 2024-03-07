These foods can clog your arteries and increase your risk of heart disease, doctors say

Certain cooking ingredients can clog your arteries, increasing your risk of heart disease. Doctors explain which ingredients to watch out for.

When we cook, it is important to pay attention to the ingredients we use. Indeed, they play a role not only in weight but also in our health. Diet can also make a big difference in heart health. And while there are many heart-healthy foods, there are also a number of potentially harmful ingredients that experts recommend avoiding if you want to maintain. Your cardiovascular system is healthy.

Doctor Michael Green explained to the magazine she finds out what’s that The Worst Kitchen Ingredients That Can Contribute to Cardiovascular Health Problems such as blocked arteries. Therefore, the doctor explains that the ingredients Rich in trans fats, hydrogenated oils and saturated fats, as Margarine and cooking oilshould be avoided as much as possible.

These foods can contribute to heart problems

such as fat Butter and oil Essential in most recipes. However, it would be better to know which ones to prioritize in order to stay healthy. For example, margarine and vegetable oil, They contain trans and saturated fats, which are very bad for your heart when consumed in excess.“It is important to read food labels carefully and avoid products containing hydrogenated oils or trans fatty acids,” Dr. Emphasis on green.

This oil is made by hydrogenation. This is a process which Converts liquid oil into solid fat To improve shelf life and texture. “Hydrogenated oils contain trans fatty acids, which raise LDL cholesterol levels and lower HDL cholesterol levels, causing them to rise. Risk of heart disease and blocked arteries”, Warns the doctor. In addition, Palm oil and coconut oil, Contains excessive amounts of saturated fat. vegetable oil So should be avoided as much as possible.

What should they be replaced with?

Fortunately, there are healthier alternatives to cooking oil that can support cardiovascular health. “Cooking oils are high in unsaturated fats, viz olive oil, avocado oil or rapeseed oil, Alternatives to hydrogenated oils and trans fatty acids”, Dr. Green suggests. The doctor adds: “These oils contain healthy fats that can improve cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.”

To further reduce the risk of blocked arteries and heart disease, Dr. Green emphasizes the importance of adopting healthy cooking methods. “Grilling, baking, steaming or sautéing in minimal oil can help reduce overall unhealthy fat intake,” It indicates. “By making these dietary adjustments and limiting the use of hydrogenated oils/trans fats and saturated fats in cooking, individuals can promote cardiovascular health and reduce the risk of clogged arteries,” Dr. Green concludes.