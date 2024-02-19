“Be careful, sleep apnea can kill you. It’s a serious illness,” Dr. Christian Recchia warns

Sleep apnea affects 4% of the population. “But 8 out of 10 apneas are undiagnosed“, nuanced Doctor Christian Recchia for Yahoo. It is characterized by interruptions or reductions in breathing, between 10 and 30 seconds, which can be repeated several times during the night and therefore disrupt the quality of sleep. A handicap for those who suffer from it. Occurrence because the nights are restless and the days often become difficult to live with.

Worse yet: This disorder can increase the risk of stroke, heart attack, endocrine disruption, and diabetes. So for this reason it is imperative to take it “Take things seriously”, As Dr. Christian Recchia reminds us. “Be careful, sleep apnea can kill you. It is a serious illness.”

First of all, it is necessary to know how to find it. Note that today, diagnosis is much easier due to the proliferation and accessibility of prevention tools. Some tests can also be done at home using instruments placed under a pillow. However, a doctor’s consultation is essential and will obviously allow the diagnosis to be completed and clarified. He can then give the patient the tools to prevent and recover from this sleep apnea.

“This therapy won’t work”

In addition to existing means of prevention, patients can also identify sleep apnea through various means. First, restless sleep, frequent awakenings, snoring, dysuria (painful or bothersome urination) or even nightmares. Moreover, if they wake up tired from the night, as if they have worked, then it is time to question yourself. These signs, if they are present more than three times a week, act entirely as a red flag.

read more

Also read >> Sleep Apnea: Philips forced to stop selling its devices due to cancer risk

“Resuming physical activity and stress control are elements that make up more than 50% of treatment”Dr. Christian Recchia suggested at the same time while recalling the importance of losing weight, stopping tobacco and alcohol. “If you don’t do that, even if the doctor gives you the right therapy, that therapy won’t work.”

VIDEO – What are the apps that help us sleep better?