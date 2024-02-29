“It’s time to ascend the throne”: In Occitania, caustic campaign calls for colorectal cancer screening

While participation in colorectal cancer screenings is stalling, health professionals in Montpellier have come up with a humorous awareness campaign for Mars Blue.

The third most common cancer and the second cause of cancer mortality, colorectal cancer remains a poor relative of screening: barely 34.6% of the eligible population, aged 50-74, and 31.9% in Occitanie, in fact, every two years, screening test kit, free, your doctor Can be requested from, collected from a pharmacy or ordered online.

On the occasion of Mars Blue, the traditional screening awareness month, health stakeholders in Occitania have conceived a humor-filled campaign to move the lines by inviting test candidates to “assume the throne”. The Regional Health Agency, Health Insurance, Mutualite Social Agricole, Regional Cancer Screening Coordination Center and Cancer League will launch the campaign from this Friday, March 1.

90% cure rate if caught early

Throughout the month, prevention actors will also approach the public, sometimes with the “throne” seen on campaign posters. Some meetings have been specially organized in Montpellier.

Colorectal cancer affects 42,000 new people each year (23,200 men and 18,900 women). It is responsible for 17,500 deaths. Colorectal cancer, diagnosed early, is curable in 9 out of 10 cases.