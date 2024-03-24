Which states are preparing to legalize marijuana in the United States?

Meanwhile 2023 and 2024Legislation or ballot initiatives to legalize marijuana were introduced in nearly all 26 states without legal cannabis. However, some of these efforts have a very good chance becomes law What else.

According to the analysis of The current political landscapeThese are the five states that are preparing to legalize marijuana in the near future:

Substance use increases the risk of psychosis in adolescents by a factor of 5.

Florida

Florida voters will have the opportunity to legalize recreational marijuana through a ballot initiative this November. The initiative would allow people over the age of 21 to “possess, purchase or use marijuana products and accessories for personal, non-medical use by smoking, ingestion or otherwise.”

Licensed marijuana retail outlets may distribute the plant, and any licensed medical marijuana dispensary in the state may “acquire, cultivate, process, manufacture, sell and distribute such products and accessories.”





Hawaii

Recently, two separate Hawaii House committees voted to approve Senate Bill 3335 To legalize recreational marijuana, which has already been approved by the full Senate with a vote of 19 to 6. If approved by the full House, it will be sent. Governor Josh Green.

The proposed legislation would allow People above 21 years of age Contains up to one ounce and up to five grams of marijuana Marijuana concentrateswhich can be purchased at a licensed marijuana retail establishment.

Cannabis-derived products for recreational use may be a reality in these states.

Pennsylvania

A bill to legalize it was introduced in the Pennsylvania Legislature in May Recreational marijuana With 21 sponsors. In July, state senators Dan Loughlin (R) and Sharif Street (D) introduced separate bipartisan legislation that would also legalize marijuana. For recreational use.

In November, a legislative committee held a hearing to discuss the matter Legalization of recreational marijuana. Although no definitive agreement was reached, the hearing itself gave a clear indication that the issue was on the minds of many lawmakers.





New Hampshire



Late last month, the full New Hampshire House of Representatives voted to pass House Bill 1633. Legalizing recreational marijuana For all people over 21 years of age. The measure was approved with overwhelming support, 239 to 141.

The proposed law would allow possession of up to four ounces of marijuana, 10 grams of marijuana, and edibles. Up to 2000 mg of THC. If the measure passes the Senate, it will be sent to Gov. Sununu, who said in November that Legalization of Marijuana It is “mandatory” in New Hampshire.

The code "420" originated in the United States.

South Dakota



In 2022, an initiative to legalize marijuana appeared in the general election. Although it did not become law, Scored an impressive 47%. Now, the political organization behind the initiative is gathering signatures in the effort Put the issue before voters in November.

The initiative will establish that Licensed Marijuana Retail Point of Sale System And with tax, supplied by authorized producers and manufacturers. People over the age of 21 will be allowed and able to enter marijuana stores Grow your own for personal use.