Grandson says Jimmy Carter’s spirit ‘as strong as ever’

“After a year in hospice, we don’t have daily expectations for her body, but we know her spirit is as strong as ever,” Jason Carter said in a video that aired on “CBS Sunday Morning.”

At 99, Jimmy Carter is the oldest living American president in history. He has survived several health challenges, including metastatic brain cancer, liver cancer, and brain surgery after a fall in 2019. He entered palliative care in February 2023 after a series of hospital stays.

In palliative care, an interdisciplinary team of professionals specializing in end-of-life care cares for the whole person. They help manage a person’s pain and physical needs as well as their mental and spiritual distress. Palliative care supports the family and coordinates care. There is no time limit on palliative care. Many patients prefer to receive care at home or in other familiar settings.

“One year after receiving palliative care, President Carter remains at home with his family. The Carter family appreciates the affection he received during this time and the continued respect for his privacy.” sunday

“The family is pleased that their decision to enter hospice care last year has led to many family discussions around the country about an important issue.”

Carter’s wife, former first lady Rosalyn Carter, died in November at age 96. As first lady, she worked tirelessly for mental health reform and professionalized the role of wife of the president.

The former president is widely respected for his defense of human rights. Central to his legacy is his mediation of the 1978 Camp David Accords with Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin.

Carter, a Democrat, was a peanut farmer and a lieutenant in the United States Navy before entering politics. He was governor of Georgia for one term and president of the US from 1977 to 1981.

In his post-presidential years, Carter founded the Carter Center with his wife, hoping to promote world peace and health. The couple traveled to trouble spots around the world, including Cuba, Sudan and North Korea, observing elections and working to eradicate Guinea worm disease and other neglected tropical diseases. He received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

