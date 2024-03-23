“Assuming you’re gay in Cuba is already a protest”

Dominican influencer Danny Perez, known internationally as Destino Talk, interviews the Cuban actor and communicator. Alex Otaola, and asked him why he puts so much pressure on Cuban artists. He also wanted to know if Otaola was openly against the dictatorship during the years he lived in Cuba. Otaola replied that he had been an anti-communist all his life from the beginning. “You don’t know Cuba, you haven’t experienced that system. Being gay in Cuba… I was born in 79. When I was a teenager 14 years We were Eighty something. I can tell you that it is counterintuitive to assume that you are openly gay in a communist country because you are a pest to society. “You are what they have tried to eradicate and failed,” he said.

For the Cuban presenter, taking the step to publicly declare himself gay risked being placed in another concentration camp like UMAP (Military Units to Aid Production), where in the sixties they locked up homosexuals for the purpose of re-educating them. ). “He’s brave. He’s anti-Communist,” he added, immediately attacking Tiger and El Micha, who he said were so tall, “they become genuflectic before their master’s bloody boots.”

The Cuban presenter answered all of Destino’s questions and also mentioned pictures of him at the Van Van concert in Havana. “Gente de Zona said ‘Down with Communism’ under pressure as they saw their concerts sold out.” Otola made it clear that he was going ahead. “I have nothing to hide,” he said after explaining that he had traveled to Cuba on assignment for Mega TV to interview several actors, including Juan Formel’s son. Hence his presence at that concert as I had never seen him perform before. As he explained, when he lived on the island, he had no money to pay for the ticket.

In response to Destino Talk’s question about whether he saw any agreement between actors traveling to Cuba with the dictatorship, the Cuban actor replied that “a contract is not necessary to go there and promote their hotels.” Soon after, the actor, who aspires to be mayor of Miami, entered into a controversy with the Dominican influencer when he scolded him for questioning those who sent money to his family. Otaola remained adamant that the remittances supported the dictatorship and therefore, they should not be sent, despite the fact that Dominick defended that if his mother was in Cuba he would send her money so she could live regardless of what others said.

Another heated moment of the interview came when Otaola referred to Cuban artists who do not want to perform politically as “conformist idiots” and recommended that they not charge for their concert tickets while they are in this process of political uncertainty.

Upon hearing those words, Destino replies that he shouldn’t refer to the artists as such because they are people who have lived their entire lives inside a “prison” in which the dictatorship shows them what they want to identify with.

Alexander Otaola replied to Destino that he only knew about that prison by reference and had personally experienced it. He tells the Dominican presenter seconds later that he did nothing while living in Cuba, nor did he take action against the communist regime.

“I did, I confronted the police, I argued for fines. I did all kinds of demonstrations,” Alexander Otaola said. Next, Destino asks him to show the video as evidence to which the Cuban replies that he cannot because there were no cell phones in Cuba at the time.

Destino Talk’s controversial interview with Otaola comes after the Cuban actor launched his campaign for mayor of Miami-Dade County this Monday.

“I am excited to begin my campaign for Mayor of Miami Dade County. “I am passionate about this great community and have a strong commitment to seeing prosperity grow in our county,” the presenter began by saying in a video shown at the event.