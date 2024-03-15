More than 2,000 Cubans are trapped in Haiti amid the violence

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez reported that more than 260 Cubans are stranded in Haiti amid a severe humanitarian crisis that the nation is experiencing due to lawlessness and gang violence.

“We maintain communication with the Cubans and their families; there is more than that 260 Cubans trappedMore than 2,000 Cubans in different situations in Haiti, who receive assistance from our government,” the foreign affairs minister was quoted as saying by the official portal. Cubedebate.

Likewise, he said “Cuba is against any military intervention in that neighboring country”, which has experienced coups, transitional governments, assassinations and gang violence over the years.

However, the chaos reached a new level two weeks ago after Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry agreed to resign, as part of an agreement negotiated by regional and international governments to establish a transitional council that would choose a new prime minister.

Some prominent gang leaders have rejected the plan, saying it does not represent the will of the Haitian people; And it has threatened more violence to oppose the mechanism.

On Thursday, gangs continued their rampage through the capital, Port-au-Prince, opening fire at the airport as workers began repairing damage from earlier attacks.

US aid chief Samantha Power plans to announce $25 million in humanitarian aid for Haiti on Friday, according to a statement cited by Reuters.

The humanitarian crisis, which includes cuts to food supplies, has forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes.

Cubans usually travel to Haiti Buying despite the risk And suffered kidnapping by several countrymen.

The regime in Havana this week said it was negotiating the return of Cubans caught up in the chaos.